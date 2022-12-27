Noreco: NOR15 Exchange Offer - Acceptance Level After Further Acceptances

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 22 December 2022 where Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") announced the acceptance level for the contemplated new bond issuance in the maximum amount of USD 250,000,000 of new subordinated convertible bonds with ISIN NO 0012780867 ("NOR15") through an exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") directed towards existing bondholders in the Company's outstanding USD 165,229,319 2019/2027 convertible bond loan with ISIN NO 0010851520 ("NOR13").

Further, reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 22 December 2022 where the Company announced that it will accept acceptances of the Exchange Offer until 27 December 2022 at 12:00 Oslo time.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS have received completed Exchange Offer forms representing 91.6% acceptance from the existing NOR13 bondholders of the Exchange Offer.

Issuance of the NOR15 bonds in the Exchange Offer will be subject to approval of the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") in Noreco, which is expected to be held on 28 December 2022. The NOR15 bonds are expected to be issued on or about 30 December 2022 to the NOR13 bondholders who has accepted the Exchange Offer.

Subject to completion of the conditions for the Exchange Offer, including the EGM approval, the Company shall issue 207,641,201 new NOR15 bonds, each with a nominal value of USD 1. The NOR13 bonds which will be received by the Company from the NOR13 bondholders who have accepted the Exchange Offer will be delivered to the Company and will be held by the Company in treasury.

The NOR15 bonds are expected to be sought to be listed on Oslo Børs, subject to approval by Oslo Børs and approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of a prospectus for any such listing.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG

Email: ct@noreco.com

Phone: + 47 915 28 501

