NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the three Tyra East wellhead and riser platforms have arrived safely at the Tyra field in Denmark.

Earlier this summer HTV (Heavy Transport Vessel) BigRoll Beaufort sailed from the Sembcorp Marine construction yard in Singapore with the three topsides, headed directly to the Tyra field. The 16.000 kilometers long voyage went according to plan and schedule. At the Tyra field, the world's largest crane vessel, Sleipnir, is now in position to lift the three topsides off the vessel and onto the jackets. The lifting of the topsides will be followed by an installation period scheduled to take place during September. Progress on the five remaining platforms continues per schedule to meet the first gas date in Q2 2023.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: ct@noreco.com

