NordVPN: Shopping season is here, 5 tips to protect yourself when shopping online

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With shopping season, it's peak time for scammers and hackers to wreak havoc on unsuspecting shoppers. According to Juniper research, e-commerce fraud will surpass $20B in 2021, an 18% jump over last year.

"As alluring as good deals may be, don't be too quick to jump at these seemingly 'too good to be true' offers. Often, these offers will more likely than not contract malware on your device or download some unwanted clutter software rather than give you a bargain," comments Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

5 tips to avoid getting scammed or defrauded while shopping online

Daniel Markuson gives 5 tips on how to avoid being scammed while shopping online:

Stick to HTTPS websites

As a means of security, it's important to visit and shop on sites that use HTTPS. The "S" stands for "secure," and sites that use HTTPS ensure that your personal details are at least protected by TLS encryption.

Check that the URL is right

Making sure you're on the right online store could be the difference between entering your card details on "Nike.com" and "n1ke.com." If you think you're on an imitation site, delete everything you entered and exit the site.

Beware of shortened URLs

Marketing experts often make use of URL shorteners to make long URLs more aesthetically appealing, but this opens the door for scammers. These bad actors can use URL shorteners to hide the URL you're opening.

If you stumble across an ad for a bargain with a shortened URL, try checking out the company's site by entering their address manually.

Avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi

It's generally best to avoid shopping online using public Wi-Fi networks because public Wi-Fi typically exhibits poor security and is often scanned by hackers to breach weak connections. Public computers are another insecure way to shop, but, if you lack alternatives, VPNs are a way to encrypt your connection and protect your data.

Monitor your bank statements

One of the best ways to ensure you aren't being scammed is by monitoring your bank statements. Doing this allows you to not only keep track of purchases and costs but can also help you be quick to respond in case of a suspicious transaction.

