NordLocker survey reveals: 50% of respondents face cyberattacks yearly -- employers blame employees

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 54% of companies have encountered a cybersecurity incident within the past 12 months, according to a new study by NordLocker . This survey also revealed that when it comes to responsibility for cyber attacks, respondents indicated that companies frequently shifted the blame onto employees and felt they should bear accountability for these types of threats.

People store their personal information on their work computers

NordLocker research indicates that over 30% of respondents admit to storing their personal information on their work computers.

"One in five people utilize their work computers for personal tasks. This highlights the potential risks and security vulnerabilities associated with employees combining personal and work-related activities on company devices," says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product for NordLocker .

Identical passwords for home and work accounts

The survey results also indicate a trend among respondents, with 42% admitting to reusing passwords for both their home and work accounts.

Regarding password change frequency, respondents reported doing so once a year (11%), once every six months (26%), or once a quarter (39%).

Ransomware attacks in Australia

Australian companies are facing a growing threat from ransomware attacks, with the number increasing every year, according to a NordLocker report. Since January 2022 to April 2023, 53 companies have been attacked, and more than 18,000 employees have been affected.

Given that employees use work computers for personal purposes and even use the same passwords, the data of all these employees could be compromised.

How to protect your private data

It is crucial to dispel the misconception that cybercriminals exclusively target wealthy organizations or individuals. The reality is that they exploit vulnerabilities wherever they find them, posing a threat to anyone who neglects proper cybersecurity measures.

Protecting our privacy and valuable assets was once seen as a complex task limited to IT experts. However, things have changed. Today, people from all backgrounds can easily defend themselves against cyberattacks. NordLocker, an encrypted cloud storage solution, is committed to demonstrating this simplicity by offering free access to its user-friendly solution.

