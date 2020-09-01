Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Pareto Securities 11 th Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its management team will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Pareto Securities 11th Healthcare Conference, taking place 2nd-3rd September 2020.

The presentation will take place at 15:00hrs CEST on Thursday, 3rd September.

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

