Nordic Nanovector: Promising Results From Preclinical Studies With a Novel CD37-targeted Alpha Therapy for B-cell Tumours Presented at TAT11

OSLO, Norway, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) notes that promising results from its preclinical research collaboration to develop a novel CD37-targeting alpha therapy for B-cell tumours have been reported today in an oral presentation at TAT11, the 11th International Symposium on Targeted-Alpha-Therapy (1-4 April, Ottawa, Canada).

The research collaboration with Orano Med (formerly known as AREVA Med) was established in June 2016 to develop and investigate a next-generation targeted alpha therapy comprising Nordic Nanovector's chimeric anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) and the alpha-particle-generator lead-212 (212Pb) for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

The results reported in an oral presentation given today describe promising findings from preclinical studies investigating the tolerability and dose-dependent efficacy of 212Pb-NNV003 in mouse models of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and Burkitt's lymphoma (a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, NHL).

In the studies, 212Pb-NNV003 displayed a favourable toxicity profile after a single intravenous injection. In one study, 100% of mice with tumour xenografts were alive five months after the injection of 212Pb-NNV003, while only 50% of control mice receiving cold antibody where alive after 1.5 months.

Jostein Dahle, Chief Scientific Officer of Nordic Nanovector, said: "Our research collaboration with Orano Med continues to produce promising preclinical results and provides an early demonstration of the potential of 212Pb-conjugated CD37-targeted alpha therapy to treat leukaemias and lymphomas where there is no substantial tumour mass and tumour cells are near healthy tissues. This approach also may prove useful for CLL and NHL patients who have relapsed or become refractory to standard CD20-targeting agents that are used in front-line therapy. We look forward to further results from this research programme."

The oral presentation entitled 212Pb-NNV003 as a Novel Targeted Alpha Therapy for CD37 Positive B-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) was given by Dr A. Saidi of Orano Med.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

