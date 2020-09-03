Nordic Nanovector - Mature Data from the LYMRIT 37-01 - Part A trial, Published in Blood Advances

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the publication in Blood Advances, an official journal of the American Society of Hematology, of the mature data from the LYMRIT 37-01 - Part A trial (A. Kolstad et al. - ref. below).

The data presented in this paper are aligned with the preliminary results presented by Dr Kolstad at the American Society of Hematology medical conference in December 2018:

Overall response rate (ORR) was 61% and complete response (CR) was 30% for all 74 patients

For patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), ORR was 65% and CR 30%

For rituximab-refractory FL, ORR was 58% and CR 19%

The publication confirms the potential of Betalutin®, a single-dose radioimmunotherapy, to treat elderly, heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed/refractory indolent B-cell NHL.

There is a high unmet need for new treatment options, particularly in elderly patients with R/R follicular lymphoma (FL) and small molecule targeted therapies have so far not provided safe and effective alternatives, when chemotherapy is no longer an option. Radioimmunotherapy is an under-used option, and Betalutin® may represent an attractive alternative for the treatment of relapsed/refractory FL.



Dr Arne Kolstad, Radiumhospitalet, Oslo University Hospital, commented: "The publication provides clinical data supporting the potential of Betalutin® to provide an attractive single-dose treatment for relapsed/refractory FL. I am looking forward to seeing the results from the ongoing PARADIGME study, which aims to confirm the clinical benefits that this novel radioimmunotherapy can deliver."

Reference

A. Kolstad et al. Phase I/IIa study of 177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan in relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Blood Advances, vol. 4, issue 17, 2020, 10.1182/ bloodadvances.2020002583.

URL: ashpublications.org/bloodadvances/article/4/17/4091/463597

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

