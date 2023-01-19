Nordic Nanovector board member resigns
Nordic Nanovector
19 Jan, 2023, 21:10 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Eddie Berglund has informed the board that he will resign from the board with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, Interim CEO and CFO of Nordic Nanovector
+ 44 7561 431 762
ir@nordicnanovector.com
International Media: Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
+44 203 928 6900
nordicnanovector@medistrava.com
SOURCE Nordic Nanovector
