OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") will carry out an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 21 October 2020 at 10:00 CET. The EGM will be held at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168, 0884 Oslo, Norway. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders have been encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights without attending in person through advance voting or by providing a proxy to the Chairman of the board of directors or the person he authorises within 19 October 2020 16:00 CET. The EGM will be live streamed. The EGM will be held in English and can be followed at:

https://events.webcast.no/nordic-nanovector/ir/eeL8ydmORnVVzTMIQrpk.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---streaming-details-for-egm,c3218427

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector