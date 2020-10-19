Nordic Nanovector ASA - Streaming details for EGM
19 Oct, 2020, 14:34 BST
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") will carry out an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 21 October 2020 at 10:00 CET. The EGM will be held at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168, 0884 Oslo, Norway. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders have been encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights without attending in person through advance voting or by providing a proxy to the Chairman of the board of directors or the person he authorises within 19 October 2020 16:00 CET. The EGM will be live streamed. The EGM will be held in English and can be followed at:
https://events.webcast.no/nordic-nanovector/ir/eeL8ydmORnVVzTMIQrpk.
About Nordic Nanovector:
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.
Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com
