Nordic Nanovector ASA - Share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 23 February 2021 regarding the successful completion of Nordic Nanovector ASA's (OSE: NANOV) (the "Company") private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the 15,878,122 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, to be issued in the Private Placement (the "New Shares") has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 25 February 2021, and the Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 3,175,624,40 through the issuance of the New Shares. The New Shares are admitted to listing and made tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange following this stock exchange announcement.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the New Shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 19,053,746.80, divided into 95,268,734 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II section 4.3.5.5 (4).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---share-capital-increase-registered,c3295706

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector