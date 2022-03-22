Nordic Nanovector ASA - Share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 March 2022 regarding the final result of Nordic Nanovector ASA's (OSE: NANOV) (the "Company") subsequent offering where 57,100 new shares (the "New Shares") were allocated at a subscription price of NOK 14 per share (the "Subsequent Offering").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 22 March 2022. The Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 11,420 through the issuance of the New Shares. The New Shares are admitted to listing and made tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange following this stock exchange announcement.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the New Shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 23,198,524.60, divided into 115,992,623 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 207 638 9571

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II section 4.3.5.5 (4).

