Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider
23 Aug, 2019, 13:08 BST
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malene Brondberg has today, 23 August 2019, purchased 1,722 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 25.38 per share.
Following this transaction, Malene Brondberg owns 7,277 shares in the Company and holds 40,000 PSUs.
This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg,
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com
