Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Second Half and Full Year 2022 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that it will report its results for the second half and full year 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO & CFO, Ludvik Sandnes, will be held in-person and webcast live beginning at 8:30am CET.

VENUE: ADVOKATFIRMAET CLP DA, Sommerrogata 13, 0255 Oslo

Questions can be submitted in advance to ir@nordicnanovector.com

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2022 from 7:00am CET the same day.

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO

+47 907 43 017

ir@nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

