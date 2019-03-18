Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increased Share Capital Following Exercise of Employee Share Options

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An individual participant in Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE:NANO) previous share option program, not being a primary insider, has exercised a total number of 17,392 options through exercise of a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. 14,374 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 30.00 per share, and 3,018 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 14.24. Each free-standing warrant gives the right to receive one share in the Company.

Following exercise of the 17,392 free-standing warrants, the Company's registered share capital was increased by NOK 3,478.40 through issuance of 17,392 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, against payment of a total subscription price of NOK 474,196. Following the share capital increase the Company has a share capital of NOK 10,937,520.60 divided on 54,687,603 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37 -targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

