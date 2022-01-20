Nordic Nanovector ASA - Ex subsequent offering today

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) on 19 January 2022 and that the company is considering to conduct a subsequent offering of up to 3,571,429 new shares (the "Subsequent Offering").

The shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA will be traded exclusive the right to participate in the Subsequent Offering as from today, 20 January 2022.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 207 638 9571

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

