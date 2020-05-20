Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Change of the Nomination Committee

NANO - Notice of AGM 2020

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its Nomination Committee has nominated Mr. Pål Erik Robinson for election as a member of the Nomination Committee at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting, as Mr. Olav Steinnes, who has served as a member of the Nomination Committee since November 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election.

Mr. Robinson has for the last 18 years been owner and managing director of RO Invest AS.

RO Invest AS is a private investment company, with an active ownership strategy, focusing on listed and unlisted companies within the biotech- and technology-space. Mr. Robinson has an MBA from INSEAD (1998/1999), a Master of Science in Business ("Siviløkonom") from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) (1990-1993) and is Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Oslo (1998-1990).

Mr. Robinson, indirectly, through RO Invest AS, holds 800,000 shares in the Company, equal to app. 1.2% of the total share capital.

Johan Christenson, MD, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Nomination Committee said: "On behalf of the Nomination Committee I would like to thank Mr. Steinnes for his valuable contribution to the Company over the last years. I am pleased to introduce Mr. Robinson who brings extensive experience as an investor in various sectors that will be invaluable with regards to the future development of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Christenson

Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Nordic Nanovector ASA

Cell: +46-70-97-59-866

E-mail: johan.christenson@healthcap.eu

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

E-mail: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

E-mail: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa-announces-proposed-change-of-the-nomination-committee,c3116354

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector