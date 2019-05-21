Nordic Nanovector: Archer-1 Phase 1b Betalutin®/Rituximab Combination Trial Advances to Next Cohort

OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that following a safety review of the first patients in the ongoing Archer-1 (LYMRIT 37-07) trial investigating Betalutin® (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in combination with rituximab (RTX) in second-line follicular lymphoma (2L FL), the Betalutin® dose has been escalated to 15 MBq/kg for the next cohort of patients.

Archer-1 is a Phase 1b open-label, single-arm, multi-centre dose-escalation trial to assess the safety and preliminary activity of combining CD37-targeted Betalutin® with CD20-targeted RTX in 20-25 patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received one or more prior therapies. Starting doses of Betalutin® and lilotomab are 10MBq/kg and 40mg, respectively, with the option for dose escalation.

Following Betalutin® dosing, patients will receive 375 mg/m2 RTX once per week for four weeks. The primary endpoint is safety, and secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response, progression free survival and overall survival. Data read-out is expected during the second half of 2020.

Lisa Rojkjaer, Chief Medical Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "We are pleased to be moving ahead with the next group of patients in the study, which will enable us to recommend a dose for further evaluation of safety and preliminary efficacy in additional patients."

Rituximab is a CD20-targeting monoclonal antibody that is administered to patients with newly-diagnosed or relapsed FL as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy. Over time, patients may develop resistance to RTX, thus alternative targets and new treatments are important. The combination of anti-CD37 and anti-CD20 modalities could therefore represent a novel dual immunotherapy approach for the treatment of 2L FL patients, and potentially avoid or delay the use of chemotherapy.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector--archer-1-phase-1b-betalutin-rituximab-combination-trial-advances-to-next-cohort,c2820399

Related Links

http://www.nordicnanovector.com



SOURCE Nordic Nanovector