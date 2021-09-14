Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Business Leader Erik Skullerud as Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces the appointment of Erik Skullerud as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will take up the position on 20 September 2021 and will be based in the company's office in Zug, Switzerland, splitting his time between Zug and Nordic Nanovector's head office in Oslo.

Mr Skullerud joins the Company from Element Consulting GmbH, a globally focused boutique advisory and consultancy specializing in the life science industry where he was co-founder and managing partner.

Prior to establishing Element Consulting, Mr Skullerud spent 25 years in the biopharma industry with increasing responsibility in global sales and marketing management roles. This included more than 15 years at Amgen, where his most recent role was as Marketing Director Europe Oncology/ Hematology. Prior to that, he worked for Bayer Pharma for seven years, most recently as Product Group Manager for Cardiovascular/ Diabetes Scandinavia.

Mr Skullerud has launched numerous highly innovative products in therapeutic areas such as oncology, haematology, cardiology, and nephrology and he has significant business management exposure to EU, Asian and US markets. As a consultant he has worked with some of the world's top pharma and biotech companies as well as small, highly specialised start-ups on projects ranging from corporate strategy, through early to mid-stage launch and commercialization to late-stage life cycle projects.

Mr Skullerud is a Norwegian national and a Swiss resident. He has a BSc, Marketing, Finance and Management from Gothenburg Business School, University of Gothenburg and has been a Guest Lecturer, INSEAD MBA Program, Paris, France.

Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Board of Directors, said: "I am very pleased that Erik has agreed to join Nordic Nanovector. His commercial leadership experience combined with his knowledge of the oncology/haematology space will be vital as we evolve into a larger and more valuable business based on maximising the commercial potential of Betalutin®. I would like to thank Malene Brondberg for stepping up to the role of Interim CEO over the last few months, a period when the company has made good progress in delivering on its key objectives. Malene will continue in her role as CFO."

Mr Skullerud added: "I am very much looking forward to this new role at Nordic Nanovector. I believe my experience from around the world in strategy, commercialisation, and sales and marketing can help the company achieve the next important stage of its development as we work to bring Betalutin® to patients for the first time, a key step in realising the wider value of the business."

When joining Nordic Nanovector, Mr Skullerud will be granted 350,000 PSUs (performance share units).



For further information about the PSUs and the related warrants, see page 28 in the company's annual report for 2020.

About Nordic Nanovector:



Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

