Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr Lars Nieba as Interim Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that Dr Lars Nieba has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Dr Nieba, who is currently the Company's Chief Technology Officer, replaces Eduardo Bravo who as of today has left Nordic Nanovector to pursue other career opportunities.

Dr Nieba joined Nordic Nanovector on 1 December 2019 from Bayer AG where he served in various operational and strategic roles, Dr Nieba was most recently responsible for driving Bayer's Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) strategy for biologicals. He joined Bayer in 2016 following 13 years at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., where he held various leadership roles in clinical, operations, supply planning, biologics technology and technical business development. Prior Dr Nieba worked for Cytos Biotechnology where he served as Head of Therapeutic Vaccine Research.

Dr Nieba gained a PhD from the Max-Planck-Institute for Biochemistry, München and Institute for Biochemistry at the University of Zürich, and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Jan H. Egberts, MD, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "The Board is very pleased to appoint Lars Nieba as Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO. We believe that his significant operational, development and product supply expertise will be crucial as we work towards completing the PARADIGME study and prepare for the planned filing for Betalutin® with the FDA. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Eduardo for his contribution as CEO."

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector

Tel: +31-614672518

Email: janegberts@aol.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-dr-lars-nieba-as-interim-chief-executive-officer,c3046650

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector