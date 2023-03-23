NORDIC NANOVECTOR - ANNUAL AND REMUNERATION REPORTS APPROVED

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA approved the Company's financial statements for 2022. The Company's 2022 Annual Report and ESEF file are attached. 

The reports are also available on Nordic Nanovector ASA's website: www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
Cell: +47 907 43 017
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

