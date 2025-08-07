NORDIC GROUP B.V. THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY NORDIC PHARMA, INC. (U.S.), ANNOUNCES LACRIFILL® CANALICULAR GEL INCLUSION IN NEW DRY EYE WORKSHOP (DEWS) III MANAGEMENT AND THERAPY REPORT FROM THE TEAR FILM AND OCULAR SURFACE SOCIETY (TFOS) IN AMERICAN JOURNAL OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., announces that its LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye symptoms, has been included in the new Dry Eye Workshop (DEWS) III report from the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS).

Research on LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel will also be the subject of a poster presentation at the Women in Ophthalmology (WIO) Summer Symposium on August 7–10.

The DEWS III report, which appears in the June 2025 issue of American Journal of Ophthalmology, cites two studies of Nordic Pharma's novel crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) canalicular filler in Section 6.2.4 Newer Plug Designs and Other Technologies. The first study found improvements in corneal staining, Schirmer test scores and other measurements three months after administration. A second study, comparing LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel with a commercially available hydrogel canalicular plug, found that the cross-linked HA filler is safe and well tolerated, and that "statistically significant improvements in signs and symptoms of DED were sustained through six months."

With a focus on new and significant advances in treatment, the TFOS DEWS III report represents the most comprehensive literature review to date with the goal of helping busy doctors navigate available treatments.

Presenting results of new research studies

"Evaluation of Lacrimal Punctal Plug Insertion for Dry Eye Relief in Ophthalmology Clinic Patients Using Self-Reported Improvement and OSDI Questionnaires," authored by Monica Patel et al, will be a poster presentation at WIO. In a study of 117 patients one month after placement of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, 66.25 percent of patients self-reported at least 50-percent improvement in symptoms, and the majority of those patients self-reported 90- to 100-percent improvement, most notably in burning and sandiness symptoms.

"The study demonstrates the efficacy of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel in all patient groups, including those with or without comorbid conditions like diabetes or thyroid disease with glaucoma. In addition, the consistency of both subjective improvement and OSDI scores validates self-reporting as an assessment tool. This could make it easier to assess new treatments," said Dr. Patel, who will present the poster at the WIO conference and is the founder and Medical Director of Clear Vision Ophthalmology.

"As you can see in this well-done, real-time study, both self-reported symptom improvement and Ocular Surface Disease Index scores show that LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is effective in relieving symptoms of dry eye disease," said Chief Commercial Officer of Eye Care U.S., Jai Parekh, MD, MBA.

In addition, two recently published case studies support the effectiveness of treatment with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel.

"A Case of LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel Treatment in a Patient Following Refractive Cataract Surgery" (Jennifer Loh, MD) from the June issue of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Today (CRST) featured a patient presenting with blurriness following refractive cataract surgery in both eyes. After treatment with clobetasol steroid drops, artificial tears, and compresses failed to improve vision, LACRIFILL was administered to help raise the tear layer and stabilize the tear film, with improvement in both uncorrected visual acuity and visual quality.

In the May/June issue of Modern Optometry, "A Case of LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel Treatment in a Patient With Demodex Blepharitis Infestation and Uncontrollable DED" (Selina McGee, OD, FAAO) detailed use of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel on a patient whose DED was managed with an immunomodulator plus varenicline presented with Demodex blepharitis. Results included significant improvement in her SPEED scores from 10/28 to 5/18, resolution of significant inferior corneal staining, and an increase in tear meniscus height (TMH).

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

