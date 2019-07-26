Nordic Enterprises Seek Digital Transformation from Data Center and Cloud Vendors

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the Nordic countries are investing in digital transformation and looking for vendors to help them with their move to the cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence for operations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics finds many Nordic enterprises turning to IT outsourcing as a way to cut costs, expand their businesses globally and gain access to technology experts with niche skills.

"As Nordic enterprises transform their businesses to raise their profiles in the global market, digital transformation and cloud and data center outsourcing have become their key priorities," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG Northern Europe, which includes the Nordics.

In some cases, however, Nordic businesses are struggling to see quick returns on investment when they move to a cloud computing model, the report says. While cloud computing can eliminate or minimize hardware infrastructure, some enterprises need outside expertise to help them plan and capitalize their cloud investments.

Many Nordic enterprises are turning to providers to help them roll out artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to automate commoditized IT infrastructure and software maintenance and to reduce labor-intensive intervention for mundane tasks.

In addition, container technology is growing in popularity with Nordic enterprises, especially for mission-critical applications in financial, educational, and media and communications organizations.

Another trend in the cloud and data center market is a move toward hyper-converged infrastructure, with Nordic enterprises embracing the convergence of software-defined hardware and software – for computation, networking and storage – in an easy-to-use system that enables digital transformation.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers across three quadrants: Managed Services and Transformation, Managed Security Services and Managed Containers as a Service (CaaS).

The report names Capgemini, DXC Technology, IBM and TCS as leaders in two quadrants and Accenture, Atos, HCL, Secureworks and Wipro as leaders in one.

