Nordic Bioscience announces PRO-C3 launched by Roche Diagnostics on cobas analysers

HERLEV, Denmark , May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Bioscience announces that its PRO-C3 test is launched by Roche Diagnostics on their cobas analysers. The Roche Elecsys® PRO-C3, used with the ADAPT formula (age, diabetes status, PRO-C3, platelets), assesses liver fibrosis severity – a disease responsible for approximately one in every 25 deaths worldwide.

Nordic Bioscience's Roche cobas e 801 platform

The nordicPRO-C3™ biomarker is already validated in Nordic Bioscience CAP-CLIA certified laboratory in Denmark. This demonstrates that Nordic Bioscience is dedicated to helping patients in a precision medicine driven approach, and our Platform provides the quality needed for regulatory approval.

Nordic Bioscience's scientists have over that last 10 years published more than 250 scientific papers on PRO-C3 making us the leading place for research within PRO-C3 and fibrotic related diseases.

PRO-C3 is the first of the Nordic Bioscience-biomarkers from our fibrosis panel which has been CE-approved. 40% of deaths in the western world are associated with alterations of organs such as the liver, and we provide the tools to quantify this. These are the tools of modern clinical chemistry.

"The Elecsys PRO-C3 test is the first test launched from the collaboration between Nordic Bioscience and Roche Diagnostics. We are proud that our technology becomes globally available to make a difference for patients." said Morten Karsdal, CEO of Nordic Bioscience.

About PRO-C3

PRO-C3 was invented by Nordic Bioscience and has up until now been available as a service performed in Nordic Bioscience's laboratory in Denmark using the nordicPRO-C3™ test. The Elecsys PRO-C3 test is developed under a license agreement between Nordic Bioscience and Roche Diagnostics. For more information including scientific information on PRO-C3 see https://www.nordicbioscience.com/technology/biomarkers/pro-c3-nordicpro-c3

About Nordic Bioscience

Nordic Bioscience is a Danish biomarker company headquartered in Herlev, Denmark. We are engaged in biomarker development using our unique neoepitope technology. We combine our expertise in biomarker development with preclinical and clinical research. This enables us to develop biomarkers that provide fast and objective decision-making for compound selection and development in clinical trials as well as provide value for patients in a diagnostic setting. For more information about Nordic Bioscience, visit us at https://www.nordicbioscience.com

