Nord Anglia's US Schools Achieve Top Rankings in Niche's Best Private K-12 Schools List for 2026

Nord Anglia schools ranked in the US's top 2% K-12 private schools.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced that its schools in the United States have featured highly in the 2026 Niche Best K-12 Schools in America rankings.

The Niche rankings are a leading source of private school reviews and are based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Top 40 National Rankings

Four Nord Anglia Education schools have been ranked amongst the top 40 K-12 private schools in the United States. These results place them in the top 2% of the 3,055 schools evaluated in this category nationwide:

State and City-Level Achievements

As well as being considered amongst the best private schools in the US as a whole, many Nord Anglia schools were also ranked highly within their individual states and for their provision of boarding, their STEM offering, diversity, and other categories:

A Commitment to Excellence

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our US schools are ranked amongst the very best private K–12 schools in the country. These rankings reflect more than just academic success; they speak to the transformative experiences our students have every day. From innovative STEM programmes to inclusive communities and world-class boarding, our schools are shaping future leaders with the skills and confidence to thrive."

To explore Nord Anglia's top-ranked private schools in the United States, visit Nord Anglia online here.

Media Enquiries:

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5552291/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg