Nord Anglia's education experts invited to speak at Asia's largest EdTech event

EDUtech Asia invites Nord Anglia Education to share insights and emerging trends

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's largest premium international schools organisation, announced today that its education leaders will be returning to speak at this year's EDUtech Asia conference, the region's leading education technology event.

Taking place 9 -11 November 2021, Nord Anglia's panellists include:

Dr Elise Ecoff , Group Director of Education, and Dr Kate Erricker , Assistant Director, Nord Anglia University, will discuss the future of blended learning, how technology can be used to deliver an outstanding learning experience and Nord Anglia's teacher-led approach to EdTech.

, Group Director of Education, and Dr , Assistant Director, Nord Anglia University, will discuss the future of blended learning, how technology can be used to deliver an outstanding learning experience and Nord Anglia's teacher-led approach to EdTech. Mark Orrow-Whiting , Nord Anglia's Director of Curriculum and Student Performance, will join a panel discussion exploring technology's role in student wellbeing and resilience.

, Nord Anglia's Director of Curriculum and Student Performance, will join a panel discussion exploring technology's role in student wellbeing and resilience. Naima Charlier , Director of Teaching and Learning at the award-winning Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, will join a panel discussion to share her views on designing an effective online teaching and learning environment.

More than 10,000 delegates are expected to attend the virtual event and hear how leading educators are using education technology to accelerate learning.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Director of Education, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're excited to be returning to EDUtech Asia and looking forward to sharing our insights about how we've been using teacher led education technology to enhance learning for 68,000 students across our 76 schools worldwide. We've seen how EdTech can be used to create outstanding learning experiences in the classroom and at home, and believe that it's important we continually harness new ideas and new technologies to improve the quality of teaching and learning."

Sharon Roessen, Managing Director, Asia and COO of Terrapinn, global events company and organisers of EDUtech Asia, said: "Our mission, at EDUtech, is to inspire educators to inspire the next generation – globally. By bringing together educators and education professionals from around the world we hope to help level the education playing field for all and accelerate a change in the way that education is delivered.

"EDUtech Asia in November will be our largest virtual event to date with over 10,000 attendees. We have an incredible international keynote speaker line-up and a further 250 speakers, including Dr Elise Ecoff, Naima Charlier, Mark Orrow-Whiting, and Dr Kate Erricker from Nord Anglia Education! We are delighted to welcome back Nord Anglia Education and thank them for their continued support."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 76 schools across 31 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 68,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China, and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.nordangliaeducation.com



SOURCE Nord Anglia Education