Nord Anglia Education's schools celebrate exceptional achievements and awards

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education has received a number of prestigious awards and accolades this academic year for its schools' achievements. These include:

Spear's Index featuring four Nord Anglia schools

Four Nord Anglia schools have been recognised in this year's Spear's Index, which is a definitive index of the world's 100 leading private schools.

International School Awards from ISC Research

Three Nord Anglia schools were honoured at the 2024 International School Awards hosted by ISC Research at the start of the year:

Regents International School Pattaya - Awarded for its 'Culture Club' programme focusing on equality, diversity, and inclusion as well as student leadership.

British Vietnamese International School Hanoi - Awarded for its 'Floating Village' community service project.

St Andrews International School Bangkok - Awarded for its ongoing 'Elephant Project' raising awareness about conservation.

TES International School Award for BVIS Hanoi

British Vietnamese International School Hanoi was also recognised in April 2024 with a TES International School Award in the Community Engagement category. This award underscores the school's commitment to positive community impact, particularly through its work with underprivileged families in Hanoi's "Floating Village".

Inclusive School Award for St. Andrews in Bangkok

St Andrews International School Bangkok received an Inclusive School Award and "Centre of Excellence" status by the Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM), becoming the first school outside of the UK to receive this distinguished accolade.

The award acknowledged the school's inclusive ethos and dedication to meeting the diverse needs of all students. IQM praised St Andrews as "a modern, progressive, visionary ... inclusive international school," highlighting its unique and diverse community.

'Beacon Status' from COBIS for British International School Kuala Lumpur

The British International School Kuala Lumpur was awarded 'Beacon Status' for its student welfare provision by the Council of British International School (COBIS). This means the school is recognised as one of excellence, which other schools can model their improvement efforts on.

The COBIS accreditor said: "the school is commended for their multi layered and comprehensive approach to pastoral care and the authentic and impactful way wellbeing and EDI education for the whole community has been integrated into the system. This is truly outstanding."

Ritzy Hong Kong Award for Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong

Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong was recognised with the 2024 Ritzy Hong Kong Education Award for 'Primary School of the Year' as well as 'Principal of the Year, All-through' for Kenny Duncan.

NAS Dubai Counsellor wins Times Higher Education award

Buket Ayaz, Head of Careers and University Counselling Programme at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, was awarded the 'Gulf and Central Asia Counsellor of the Year Award' by Times Higher Education. This award recognised her dedication and passion for guiding students towards their future careers and educational opportunities.

For media enquiries please contact:

David Bates

Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

David.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As the world's leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/3645357/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg