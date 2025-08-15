Nord Anglia Education welcomes Regent's Bangkok to its global family of schools

Longstanding partnership between Regent's and Nord Anglia further strengthened

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today welcomes Regent's International School Bangkok into its global family of schools across 36 countries.

Today's news further strengthens Nord Anglia's presence in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The group now operates three leading schools in Thailand, including Regent's Bangkok's sister school, Regents International School Pattaya, which joined Nord Anglia in 2012, and St Andrews International School Bangkok.

Founded in 1999, Regent's International School Bangkok is one of Thailand's most renowned day and boarding schools. With over 800 students from more than 32 nationalities, the school is known for its academic rigour, personalised teaching, and whole-child development approach to teaching and learning.

Regent's Bangkok offers the English National Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for students aged 2 to 18, with outstanding academic outcomes. Students' academic successes are matched by a strong emphasis on character development, leadership, and service learning, which are values Regent's International's and Nord Anglia's educational philosophies share.

The Techavijit family, as a long-term partner with Nord Anglia, will continue their leadership roles within the Regent's Schools, with Dr. Virachai Techavijit, continuing in his role as Chairman and Khun Kwanshanok Techavijit continuing as a Board Director.

Dr. Virachai Techavijit, Founder and Chairman of Regent's International School Group, said: "The successful partnership between Regents Pattaya and Nord Anglia is testament to Nord Anglia's commitment to excellence. Our Bangkok school's partnership with Nord Anglia will allow the Regent's Group to reach its full potential. Both organisations are committed to ensuring students receive the best possible education, enabling them to gain a love of learning and develop the skills they need to make meaningful contributions to their community. We look forward to Regent's International School Bangkok's students benefitting from the outstanding global opportunities open to them as part of the Nord Anglia community."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education, said: "Regent's Bangkok brings a strong combination of academic excellence, community spirit, and global citizenship to our family of schools. We are honoured to continue working with Dr. Virachai and his family, whose vision and leadership have shaped both schools into the outstanding educational institutions they are today."

Regent's Bangkok students benefit from an extracurricular programme spanning competitive sports, performing and visual arts, and social impact initiatives. Its world-class facilities include purpose-built science labs, libraries, a black-box theatre, multiple sports courts, an Olympic-size swimming pool, an artificial turf football field, and dedicated music and drama studios.

As part of the Nord Anglia family of schools, Regent's Bangkok will retain its unique ethos and identity while benefiting from global best practice shared amongst Nord Anglia's family of schools. The partnership will support continued investment in Regent's Bangkok, including plans for a new multi-purpose building featuring dedicated AI and technology labs, an indoor sports hall and upgraded boarding facilities, as well as a new playground for early years, a new IB lounge, and enhancements to the football field.

As part of Nord Anglia Education, students at Regent's Bangkok will gain access to world-class learning experiences that go far beyond the classroom, including:

Opportunities to collaborate with peers from over 80 international schools around the world—from Europe to the USA , China , the Middle East and across Southeast Asia—through international trips, competitions, and festivals.

to the , , the and across Southeast Asia—through international trips, competitions, and festivals. Access to Nord Anglia's global digital learning platform Global Campus, which connects students across 80+ schools worldwide, enabling them to collaborate on international projects, participate in competitions, and build friendships across cultures, all of which inspire a truly global mindset.

Participation in Nord Anglia's collaborations with world-leading institutions such as MIT , UNICEF, The Juilliard School , and IMG Academy, where students engage in hands-on STEAM challenges, global citizenship initiatives, performing arts masterclasses, and sports and wellbeing activities, and much more. These programmes are designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, leadership, and resilience, which are skills that are essential for success in the modern world.

, UNICEF, , and IMG Academy, where students engage in hands-on STEAM challenges, global citizenship initiatives, performing arts masterclasses, and sports and wellbeing activities, and much more. These programmes are designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, leadership, and resilience, which are skills that are essential for success in the modern world. Access to cutting-edge technology and innovative learning environments.

A more personalised and future-focused learning experience.

Regent's Bangkok's 200+ teachers and support colleagues will benefit from hundreds of professional development courses via Nord Anglia University and access to extensive leadership development programmes, as part of a global community of over 20,000 colleagues.

