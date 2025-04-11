Nord Anglia Education sets the pace for education innovation at ASU+GSV summit

Nord Anglia leads global conversation on how metacognition and innovation are transforming learning

LONDON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education showcased its pioneering work in metacognition at this year's ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego.

The ASU+GSV Summit is a globally recognised event that brings together over 7,000 leaders in education, technology, policy, and investment including EdTech CEOs, investors, ministers, and university presidents. Co-founded by Arizona State University and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), it is widely regarded as the leading forum for EdTech innovation and the future of learning.

On Wednesday 9th April, Dr Kate Erricker, Group Head of Education Research & Global Partnerships at Nord Anglia Education, co-led a session titled 'Metacognition & Technology: Helping Students Build Essential Skills for an Uncertain Future' alongside Kaya Henderson, Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for Rising Generations at the Aspen Institute and a valued member of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board.

Kaya Henderson said: "In a world shaped by AI and constant change, understanding how you think—and how to challenge your own thinking—is the edge every student needs. Nord Anglia is ahead of the curve. This is the future of learning."

Dr Kate Erricker, said: "Metacognition is a powerful way to help students understand how they learn. We're weaving this into classrooms around the world because it supports deeper thinking, greater independence, and the skills students need to navigate a changing world."

At the heart of Nord Anglia's research on metacognition is a two-year collaboration with Boston College. This work is embedding metacognitive practices in Nord Anglia's classrooms worldwide, grounding innovation in rigorous academic research. The first-year findings were published in Nord Anglia's 'Building Better Thinkers' research paper.

At the conference, Dr Kate Erricker and Kaya Henderson also spoke about how Nord Anglia is using technology to measure student growth in key life skills such as curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. This is made possible through its bespoke 'Learner Portfolio'—a digital platform where students document their learning journeys, set goals, and reflect on their progress.

Kate Erricker added: "Our Learner Portfolio offers a richer, more holistic understanding of each student's growth and potential, especially in areas where growth was previously difficult to measure."

