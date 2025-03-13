Nord Anglia Education schools feature in 2025 Spear's Schools Index of world's best private schools

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four leading Nord Anglia Education schools have once again secured their place amongst the world's best private schools, as recognised by the prestigious 2025 Spear's Schools Index.

The index, often regarded as the definitive guide to the world's 100 leading private schools, acknowledges excellence in education, innovation, and student success. It has been drawn up annually since 2020 by Spear's, their partners at Thuso, and a panel of independent educationalists from around the world.

In this year's index, three schools were once again recognised in the "Top 100": Collège Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet in Switzerland, along with Swiss International Scientific School Dubai. Nord Anglia International School Dubai also features in the Spear's Schools Index as a "Recommended" school.

Stuart White, Principal at Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, said: "Our students and colleagues are at the heart of what makes Beau Soleil such a wonderful international community in the Swiss mountains, and I am delighted they have been recognised by Spear's once again. Our focus on a unique blend of academic and alpine education continues to allow students to develop as tomorrow's global leaders."

Philippe de Korodi, Principal of Collège Champittet, said: "Collège Champittet is dedicated to shaping future leaders who are compassionate, open-minded, and independent thinkers. Our inclusion in the Spear's Index is once more a recognition of our school community's emphasis on values, engagement, and commitment to academic excellence."

Ruth Burke, Principal of Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said: "This accolade inspires us to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of learning and school life, preparing our students to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As a unique bilingual day and boarding school, it is wonderful to be recognised. Thank you to everyone who plays a part in making our school such an exceptional place to learn and grow."

About Nord Anglia's featured schools:

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil: A leading private boarding school in Villars-sur-Ollon in the Swiss Alps. It is home to a thriving international community of students aged 11 to 18.





Collège Champittet: A world-class day and boarding international school in Lausanne, Switzerland, offering an outstanding education that instils lifelong values and inspires academic excellence.





Swiss International Scientific School Dubai: A co-educational, IB day and boarding school for students aged 3 to 18 in Dubai, with English only, English-French, and English-German bilingual programmes.





, with English only, English-French, and English-German bilingual programmes. Nord Anglia International School Dubai: An outstanding British curriculum school where children are inspired to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

