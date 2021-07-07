Nord Anglia Education's Students Celebrate Best IB Results Ever

Nord Anglia students achieve 36.2 global point average in IB Diploma

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, today celebrated its students achieving outstanding results in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme for the 2020/21 academic year. This year was the strongest set of IB results in Nord Anglia's history for both the overall IB average score and pass rate.

IB examination scores climbed in every school in the Nord Anglia family with a 36.2 global point average. Results were higher than this year's global average of 33.02, outperforming other IB schools around the world. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Nord Anglia schools have surpassed global average scores.

This year's record results will see Nord Anglia's students attend their first-choice universities, including Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

Students across Nord Anglia's global family of schools also achieved an exceptional 98% pass rate, higher than last year's 96.9 % and once again exceeding the global average pass rate, which was 88.96%.

Record performances

Students' outstanding performances (40 – 45 points) doubled to 29% compared to the previous year, with over twenty Nord Anglia students receiving a perfect score of 45.

One example of a high performing school is the British International School Ho Chi Minh City, where students achieved over 40 points on average, with four students achieving a perfect score of 45 and seventeen students achieving a near perfect score of 44.

Nord Anglia is the world's largest provider of the IB Diploma Programme of any schools group, with over 1300 students sitting the IB Diploma this year. Recognised in more than 100 countries worldwide, the IB programme is one of the most highly-regarded international curricula, well known for its breadth and academic rigour, which nurtures a global outlook and prepares students for success at university and in their working lives.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are immensely proud of our IB students' outstanding achievements, particularly in a year where the pandemic created significant challenges. Their impressive results are of great credit to their resilience and hard work and pave the way for them to attend the world's top universities. This year's results are also testament to the dedication, creativity and inspiration of our talented teachers who have ensured our students excel in their learning."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com

