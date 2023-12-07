Nord Anglia Education records huge increase in digital learning in 2023

Digital learning up by over 30% across Nord Anglia's online platforms

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today published its latest digital learning figures for 2023 (January to November), which shows that usage has grown significantly across both its online platforms — Global Campus and Nord Anglia University.

ONLINE LEARNING UP BY 32%

Global Campus is Nord Anglia's online learning platform where students can take part in extra-curricular courses and learning experiences with their peers across the globe. Opportunities available to them range from wellbeing activities to extreme weather challenges hosted by MIT, and more.

From January to November, there were 1,172,011 views and 38,099 posts across Nord Anglia's online learning content. This represents a 32% increase in views and an 18% increase in posts compared to the same period for 2022.

Anita Citeroni, Nord Anglia's Programme Manager for Global Campus, said: "Global Campus continues to go from strength to strength as our core digital learning platform for students. We've seen the platform's popularity skyrocket in 2023 thanks to an enhanced programme of activities, allowing students to collaborate even more with peers around the globe, engage with new ideas, and take part in fantastic activities from institutions like MIT and Juilliard, both in and out of the classroom."

PROFESSIONAL LEARNING UP 39% ON NORD ANGLIA UNIVERSITY

Nord Anglia's analysis also looked at how its 16,000+ teachers are using its professional learning platform: Nord Anglia University (NAU).

Data shows a 39% increase in courses completed by colleagues in 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Out of more than a thousand courses available to teachers on NAU, the most popular course in 2023 was 'Introduction to Metacognition', which supports teachers in helping students become more aware of their thinking processes so they can take greater ownership of their own learning. Since it was launched, 1,000 Nord Anglia teachers globally have competed this course alone, with 200 more having participated in an intensive six week facilitated version of it.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director of Online Learning at Nord Anglia, said: "Professional learning is right at the heart of Nord Anglia, and as a result NAU had a great 2023. It's encouraging to see metacognition as the most popular choice for our teachers — it helps them understand how to weave approaches for deeper thinking and reflection into their classroom practice, which in turn makes our students more self-aware, flexible, and independent learners. As our colleagues upskill through professional learning like this, we're developing a world-leading community of practice where amazing teachers share ideas, resources, and approaches from all around the world."

