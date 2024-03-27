Nord Anglia Education partners with the EdTech Podcast to sponsor 'AI in Education' miniseries

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education, The EdTech Podcast has launched a new miniseries called 'AI in Education'.

Hosted by Professor Rose Luckin, founder of Educate Ventures Research (EVR) and a world-renowned expert in education and artificial intelligence, the 'AI in Education' miniseries looks at AI's transformative potential within teaching and learning.

From personalised learning experiences to adaptive assessment tools, each episode offers valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions on how AI is revolutionising the way we teach and learn, with guests including:

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, says: "The EdTech Podcast provides teachers and parents with different perspectives on AI's potential in education. It's an important global platform that allows us to talk about some of the biggest issues shaping teaching and learning, such as the relationship between students' metacognitive development and AI."

Listeners of the 'AI in Education' miniseries have the chance to learn about a variety of topics, including preparing young people for their future with AI, the relationship between metacognition, neuroscience and AI, and AI's future horizon.

"As technology continues to advance, it's crucial for educators to stay informed about the latest developments in AI and its potential impact on teaching and learning," says Professor Rose Luckin. "Our goal with this series is to foster meaningful conversations and inspire educators to embrace AI as a tool for positive change in education."

The 'AI in Education' miniseries releases new episodes twice a month. Listeners can tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or directly through The EdTech Podcast's website to join the conversation and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in AI and education.

