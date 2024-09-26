Nord Anglia Education launches yearlong research collaboration with Project Zero to create bespoke 'thinking routines' for teachers

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced the launch of an exclusive yearlong research project in collaboration with Project Zero, a research centre at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, starting in October 2024.

The project will explore Nord Anglia's Learner Ambitions—life skills enabling students to be critical, curious, creative, compassionate, committed, and collaborative—and develop resources aligned with teachers' priorities and student growth that support Nord Anglia's commitment to shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens. The project will also help create 18 bespoke 'thinking routines' for Nord Anglia's schools.

Thinking routines are a sequence of simple steps or questions that help students to think more deeply about a topic, explore ideas, ask questions, and will further embed the Learner Ambitions into classrooms, complementing Nord Anglia's ongoing metacognition research project with Boston College.

Dr. Kate Erricker, Group Head of Education Research at Nord Anglia Education, said: "This collaboration with Project Zero is a unique opportunity for our teachers to co-create powerful tools that will transform teaching and learning. Our goal is to develop a set of thinking routines that align perfectly with our education strategy, driving deeper engagement and better outcomes for our students."

The yearlong research will also investigate how thinking routines and documentation can enhance Nord Anglia's Learner Ambitions, identifying teaching patterns that support their continuous development. 27 Nord Anglia teachers have been selected to participate through an extensive application process and will present their findings at an in-person seminar in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2025.

Dr. Flossie Chua, Principal Investigator at Project Zero, said: "Enabling Nord Anglia teachers to test and refine their routines in classrooms in real-time is a powerful element of this project, which will serve as a model for innovative, reflective teaching practices globally."

