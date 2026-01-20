NopalCyber Named a Top 250 Global MSSP for Second Consecutive Year

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber has been named to the Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) worldwide by MSSP Alert, a leading industry authority published by CyberRisk Alliance. The recognition places NopalCyber among an elite group of global MSSPs selected from tens of thousands of providers operating across the cybersecurity services market.

The ranking was announced at MSSP Alert Live and marks the second consecutive year NopalCyber has earned a place on the prestigious Top 250 list.

"It is an incredible honor to once again be recognized among the world's leading MSSPs," said Varun Ira, Chief Executive Officer of NopalCyber. "This recognition validates the quality of our services and the intentional investments we have made in building AI-driven security technology and platform innovation that power our growth. Over the past year, our team has focused on raising the bar for how managed cybersecurity is delivered by using technology to scale services, stay ahead of evolving threats, and deliver measurable outcomes for our clients."

Each year, MSSP Alert evaluates managed security providers based on service breadth, strategic execution, innovation, and customer impact. The Top 250 MSSPs list is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of excellence in the managed security services industry and is frequently used by organizations to identify trusted security partners.

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate NopalCyber on this honor," said Sharon Florentine, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

The MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list and accompanying research are overseen by Sharon Florentine, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

