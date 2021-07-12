Nonstick Cookware Market Estimated to reach US$ 28.1 Bn by 2027, Rising Health Consciousness for Low Fat Cooking Fuels demand, TMR

- A driving force for the use of nonstick cookware is the increased usage of social media for marketing and promotions of such items and recipes linked to it

- Rising consumer purchasing power and consistent availability of new products to lead to nonstick cookware market to expand at healthy 4.1% CAGR from 2019- 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstick cookware refers to a surface-engineered utensil designed to lower the hazard of food products sticking to it. Cookware with a nonstick coating helps to sauté food items without adhering to the pan, which is likely to support growth of global nonstick cookware market in the years to come. Nonstick surfaces are often used to describe polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coated surfaces with a well-known "teflon" trademark. Nonstick coatings such as enamelled iron coated, Ceramic Coating, Anodized Aluminum coated, Teflon coated and others have been marketed as well as sold in the twenty-first century.

This industry is rapidly changing due to technological advancements and changing customer tastes. Businesses have always made an effort to keep track of new advancements and breakthroughs, such as electric cookware and smart kitchen appliances, in this field. Manufacturers, for example, are offering specialised cookware for frying poultry, fish, and other types of meat, as meat demands well-coated cookware. Such innovations in the field are estimated to encourage growth of the global nonstick cookware market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32549

The global nonstick cookware market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2027, reaching around US$ 28.1 Bn through 2027. Nonstick cookware can be customised to meet specific needs, which may include colour, size, and form. As some cuisines need a specific type of pot, one that uses less oil and warms up rapidly to save time.

Request the coronavirus impact analysis on Nonstick Cookware Industry - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32549

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing Consumer Awareness about the Benefits of Nonstick Cookware to Raise Demand

Over the last few years, the cookware industry has seen a significant transformation. Customers traditionally followed the conventional catering strategy in terms of procedures, containers, and recipes amongst other things. People have begun to make new selections and move toward a more contemporary style as the world becomes smarter and better with smart kitchen appliances. Nonstick cookware has a number of benefits including easy cleanup and the use of less fuel when cooking. Many of the promotions, inventions, and recipes linked to cooking are given as a result of increased usage of social media, which is likely to act as a driving force for the use of nonstick cookware. In addition to that, use of sophisticated technology induce users to choose nonstick cookware rather than traditional cookware. During the forecast period, these factors are likely to fuel the expansion of the global nonstick cookware aftermarket.

Thicker Coatings of Ceramic to Provide Longer Lifespan to Nonstick Cookware Items

In the realm of nonstick cookware, ceramic is a relatively recent material. It is often regarded as the most ecologically friendly and the safest choice available. PFOA and PTFE are not present in ceramic material. Ceramic cookware is a relatively young technology, with considerable improvements in quality in the recent years. Ceramic coatings are becoming thicker as companies add more sheets of the material. Longer lifespans are associated with thicker coatings. However, global sales of ceramic coating are being driven by growing demand for toxin-free products. One of the best examples of a contemporary household appliance is ceramic coated electric cookware. This cookware is powered by electricity, as the name implies. Electric nonstick cookware usage is expected to rise because of expanding urban populations and an ever-increasing middle class in developing nations like India and China.

Request For Discount On Nonstick Cookware Industry Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32549

Nonstick Cookware Market: Growth Drivers

People who live in cities regard kitchenware mostly as a lifestyle item and, as a result, acquire nonstick cookware, which is more expensive than conventional cookware. The demand for energy-saving, smart nonstick kitchen appliances is being driven by a shifting consumer trend toward technology-driven, smart items.

One of the biggest examples of a contemporary household appliance is electric cookware. Electric nonstick cookware usage is expected to rise because of expanding urban populations and an ever-increasing middle class in developing nations.

Nonstick Cookware Market: Key Competitors

Farberware Licensing Company, LLC

Calphalon (Newell Brands LLC)

Conair Corporation & Hawkins Cookers Limited

TTK Prestige limited

Gibson Brands, Inc.

Bradshaw International, Inc.

Nonstick Cookware Market: Segmentation

Material

Teflon coated

Anodized Aluminum coated

Ceramic Coating

Enameled Iron Coated

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Consumer Goods and Services Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Stay Updated on the Latest Trends in Consumer Goods & Services Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/nonstick-cookware-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research