Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Evolving at a Rapid Pace, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Madrigal, Intercept, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Pfizer, Alnylam, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk

Key Takeaways from the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to American Liver Foundation (n.d.), NAFLD is the most common chronic liver condition in the United States . It's estimated that about 25% of adults in the US have NAFLD, and about 20% have NASH (5% of adults in the US).

. It's estimated that about of adults in the US have NAFLD, and about have NASH (5% of adults in the US). Leading nonalcoholic steatohepatitis companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Lipocine Inc., HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Terns, Inc., Poxel SA, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Kowa Company, Ltd., NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Merck, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Future Medicine, Boston Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eccogene, CohBar, Inc., Aligos Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arrowhead Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Metacrine, Inc., Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Viking Therapeutics, Inc., LG Chem, Redx Pharma, and others are developing novel nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs that can be available in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs that can be available in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment include RESMETIROM, Obeticholic acid (OCA), Cotadutide solution, IVA337 (Lanifibranor), MSDC-0602K, Semaglutide, Belapectin, Aramchol, Saroglitazar Magnesium, HU6, BIO89-100, LPCN 1144, HTD1801, EFX, EYP001 (Vonafexor), Denifanstat (formerly TVB-2640), leronlimab (PRO 140), TERN-501, PXL065, EDP-305, K-877 (Pemafibrate), Icosabutate, HPG1860, Efinopegdutide (MK-6024), Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Aldafermin (NGM282), HM15211 (efocipegtrutide), Semaglutide (SEMA)/Cilofexor (CILO)/Firsocostat (FIR), CS0159 (Linafexor), ION224, Rencofilstat, ervogastat (PF-06865571), ervogastat (PF-06865571) + clesacostat (PF-05221304), Tirzepatide, ALN-HSD, ALN-PNP, GSK4532990, BI 456906, FM101, BOS-580, MN-001 (tipelukast), HepaStem, VK2809, NN9500, ECC4703, CB4211, ALG-055009, Miricorilant, ALT-801, JNJ-0795, AZD2693, EDP-297, ION839, ARO-PNPLA3, ION455, PNPLA3 siRNA, Undisclosed, hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 17β13 (HSD17β13), HPG7233, HPG5119, TJC0265, VK1430, LR19131, LR19018, RXC007 , and others.

and others. Several nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a form of progressive liver injury that can lead to progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is a prevalent chronic liver disease characterized by hepatic inflammation and damage caused by fat accumulation in the liver. Like adults, children with certain unfavorable situations can develop NAFLD and NASH. It is still unknown why some infants with NAFLD have basic fatty liver while others have NASH.

NAFLD and NASH do not usually cause symptoms. If the patient is experiencing NASH symptoms, they may feel exhausted or have pain in the upper right side of their abdomen, where the liver is located. Cirrhosis is frequently the first sign of liver disease, typically after several years of having NAFLD. Suppose a person has NASH and significant liver scarring. In that case, the following signs and symptoms of cirrhosis may occur: If someone with NAFLD/NASH develops cirrhosis, they are also at risk of developing a common type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma. Intense itching, ascites, easy bruising, bleeding, jaundice, spider-like blood vessels beneath the skin's surface, behavior changes, hepatic encephalopathy. A liver biopsy is the only test that can confirm NASH diagnosis and determine how serious the illness is. A liver biopsy can detect fibrosis at an earlier stage than elastography.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total NASH Prevalent Cases

Total NASH Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

NASH Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

NASH Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

NASH Treatable Cases

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market

There are currently no FDA, EMA, or PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) approved drugs for the treatment of NASH; however, researchers are investigating therapies that may improve these problems. The current front-line NASH treatment consists of lifestyle changes like diet and exercise. Aside from lifestyle changes, other therapy options for NASH have included off-label use of vitamin E and anti-diabetes drugs (e.g., pioglitazone and liraglutide). The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) NAFLD practice recommendation statement suggests using vitamin E off-label in non-cirrhotic, non-diabetic individuals with biopsy-proven NASH and pioglitazone in diabetic patients with biopsy-proven NASH.

Vitamin E, recognized for its antioxidant properties, is regarded as a first-line pharmaceutical treatment for NASH, particularly when diet and other lifestyle adjustments are insufficient. Antifibrotic drugs can stop the progression of liver fibrosis and NAFLD to fibrotic NASH. Although the effects of pioglitazone (anti-diabetes drugs) on NASH histology in type 2 diabetes have been thoroughly studied, some concerns remain, including body weight gain, fluid retention, cancer incidence, and bone fracture. Other targets for NAFLD and NASH treatment include G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERR), bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and KLFs. By lowering food absorption and modifying gut hormone production and metabolic dysfunction, bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery is regarded as the most effective technique to manage obesity and diabetes.

Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies and Companies

RESMETIROM: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Obeticholic acid (OCA): Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Cotadutide solution: AstraZeneca

IVA337 (Lanifibranor): Inventiva Pharma

MSDC-0602K: Cirius Therapeutics, Inc

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Belapectin: Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Aramchol: Galmed Research and Development, Ltd.

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BIO89-100: 89bio, Inc.

LPCN 1144: Lipocine Inc.

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

EFX: Akero Therapeutics, Inc

EYP001 (Vonafexor): Enyo Pharma

Denifanstat (formerly TVB-2640): Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn, Inc.

TERN-501: Terns, Inc.

PXL065: Poxel SA

EDP-305: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

K-877 (Pemafibrate): Kowa Company, Ltd.

Icosabutate: NorthSea Therapeutics B.V.

HPG1860: Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Efinopegdutide (MK-6024): Mercks

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

Aldafermin (NGM282): NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

HM15211 (efocipegtrutide): Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Semaglutide (SEMA)/Cilofexor (CILO)/Firsocostat (FIR): Gilead Sciences/ Novo Nordisk A/S

CS0159 (Linafexor): Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc

ION224: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rencofilstat: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ervogastat (PF-06865571): Pfizer

ervogastat (PF-06865571) + clesacostat (PF-05221304): Pfizer

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

ALN-HSD: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALN-PNP: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

GSK4532990: GlaxoSmithKline

BI 456906: Boehringer Ingelheim

FM101: Future Medicine

BOS-580: Boston Pharmaceuticals

MN-001 (tipelukast): MediciNova

HepaStem: Cellaion/Promethera Therapeutics

VK2809: Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

NN9500: Novo Nordisk A/S

ECC4703: Eccogene

CB4211: CohBar, Inc.

ALG-055009: Aligos Therapeutics

Miricorilant: Corcept Therapeutics

ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc.

JNJ-0795: Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K.

AZD2693: AstraZeneca

EDP-297: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

ION839: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARO-PNPLA3: Arrowhead Pharma

ION455: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PNPLA3 siRNA: Eli Lilly and Company

Undisclosed:Novo Nordisk A/S

hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 17β13 (HSD17β13): Metacrine, Inc.

HPG7233: Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. HPG5119: Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. TJC0265:TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

VK1430: Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

LR19131: LG Chem

LR19018: LG Chem

RXC007: Redx Pharma

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market is expected to change in the coming years. The NASH market is quite void due to the lack of any approved medication; there is a tremendous need for proper NASH treatment. The potential for effective NASH treatment in the future is expected to increase with the addition of numerous drugs to the pipeline of new therapeutics, a variety of candidate drugs for the treatment of NASH are currently being tested in phase II or III clinical trials, and some have demonstrated positive results. Drugs such as FXR agonists, THR agonists, PPAR agonists, GLP-1 agonists, and others are currently being researched to target the NASH population. Any drug licensed with greater safety and efficacy is expected to bring about significant changes in the overall nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market. In addition to approved treatments, first-line therapies such as vitamin E and pioglitazone may still benefit appropriately selected patients with or without diabetes.

Furthermore, the NASH pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market throughout the forecast period.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market. The launch of generics will threaten new emerging therapies due to their cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Lipocine Inc., HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Terns, Inc., Poxel SA, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Kowa Company, Ltd., NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Merck, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Future Medicine, Boston Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eccogene, CohBar, Inc., Aligos Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arrowhead Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Metacrine, Inc., Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Viking Therapeutics, Inc., LG Chem, Redx Pharma, and others Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies RESMETIROM, Obeticholic acid (OCA), Cotadutide solution, IVA337 (Lanifibranor), MSDC-0602K, Semaglutide, Belapectin, Aramchol, Saroglitazar Magnesium, HU6, BIO89-100, LPCN 1144, HTD1801, EFX, EYP001 (Vonafexor), Denifanstat (formerly TVB-2640), leronlimab (PRO 140), TERN-501, PXL065, EDP-305, K-877 (Pemafibrate), Icosabutate, HPG1860, Efinopegdutide (MK-6024), Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Aldafermin (NGM282), HM15211 (efocipegtrutide), Semaglutide (SEMA)/Cilofexor (CILO)/Firsocostat (FIR), CS0159 (Linafexor), ION224, Rencofilstat, ervogastat (PF-06865571), ervogastat (PF-06865571) + clesacostat (PF-05221304), Tirzepatide, ALN-HSD, ALN-PNP, GSK4532990, BI 456906, FM101, BOS-580, MN-001 (tipelukast), HepaStem, VK2809, NN9500, ECC4703, CB4211, ALG-055009, Miricorilant, ALT-801, JNJ-0795, AZD2693, EDP-297, ION839, ARO-PNPLA3, ION455, PNPLA3 siRNA, Undisclosed, hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 17β13 (HSD17β13), HPG7233, HPG5119, TJC0265, VK1430, LR19131, LR19018, RXC007, and others

Scope of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report

NASH Therapeutic Assessment: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Key Insights 2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report Introduction 3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment and Management 7. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Marketed Drugs 10. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Analysis 12. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

