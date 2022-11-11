Nonacus awarded NHS All Wales Medical Genomics Services (AWMGS) contract for supply of products for prenatal exome testing

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonacus Ltd, leading provider of ultra-sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) products, has been awarded the NHS All Wales Medical Genomic Services (AWMGS) tender for whole exome sequencing testing. The AWMGS is a national NHS commissioned service that provides genetic testing to patients in Wales who may be at risk of having a genetic condition, developing a genetic condition or who are concerned about their family history.

Under the agreement, a fetus with multiple major structural abnormalities detected on fetal ultrasound scan that needs a next generation sequencing test will now be tested with the Nonacus ExomeCG Panel: a clinically enhanced exome capture kit that allows for confident and robust whole exome sequencing and targeted copy number analysis in a single assay. The panel was selected after rigorous technical evaluation, with Nonacus outperforming competition thanks to high sensitivity and comprehensive coverage of the NHS England annual testing requirements gene list.

The partnership will provide parents with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions. AWMGS is also using the ExomeCG panel for testing in individuals with a known or suspected hereditary condition.

Sian Morgan of the All Wales Medical Genomic Services Hub commented: "It is a hugely important development that we are able to utilise the benefits of WES testing to improve and expand the diagnostic services we offer to patients".

Nonacus CEO, Chris Sale said of the tender announcement "We're really excited to be chosen and to support the All Wales genetic lab with our exome sequencing solution. This adds to a growing number of clinical laboratories that have chosen ExomeCG as their choice for prenatal and postnatal exome sequencing. We now look forward to continuing to work with the All Wales Genetics Laboratory with our solutions".

Going forward, Nonacus hopes to collaborate with AWMGS on an ongoing basis to provide patients with increased treatment options and improved outcomes via non-invasive testing solutions for liquid biopsy analysis.

About Nonacus

Nonacus is focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. Nonacus was created by a team of highly motivated scientists and sector professionals with experience in translating research into routine diagnostic tools that benefit patients. Nonacus provides a complete workflow for liquid biopsy analysis with the goal of enabling better cancer care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.

For further media information please contact Paula Miquel, Nonacus Ltd, email: paula.miquel@nonacus.com 07956 988416

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824555/Nonacus_logo.jpg

SOURCE Nonacus Limited