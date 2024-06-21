Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market worth USD 1,157.5 Million to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

21 Jun, 2024, 06:28 GMT
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market- (Type of Non-Viral Transfection System (Non-Viral Transfection Reagents, Electroporation-based Transfection Systems, Other Non-Viral Transfection Systems), Area of Application (Clinical Applications, Research Applications) By End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market is valued at US$ 649.1 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,157.5 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Transfection, vital for introducing nucleic acids into cells, relies historically on viral vectors but increasingly on non-viral transfection reagents. These chemicals, devoid of viral components, are pivotal in gene therapy, cell-based therapies, and vaccine development due to their safety, ease of use, and adaptability.
Lipid-based (e.g., lipofectamine), polymer-based (e.g., polyethyleneimine), and nanoparticle-based (e.g., lipid and polymeric nanoparticles) reagents offer distinct advantages like high transfection efficiency, stability, and controlled release kinetics. Their applications span various fields, providing precise control over gene expression and offering advantages such as reduced immunogenicity and lower costs compared to viral vectors.
Non-viral transfection reagents are versatile tools with applications in gene therapy, cell-based therapies, vaccine development, and personalized medicine. Compared to viral vectors, they offer benefits like reduced immunogenicity, lower costs, and improved safety. Their adaptability allows precise control over transfection efficiency and gene expression levels, making them appealing for tailored therapies in genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases.
List of Prominent Players in the Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market:
- Altogen Biosystems
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BEX
- BTX
- Celsion
- Genprex
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- MaxCyte
- MilliporeSigma
- Nepa Gene
- OZ Biosciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market Report Scope:
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market Size Value In 2023
|
USD 649.1 Mn
|
Market Size Value In 2031
|
USD 1,157.5 Mn
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type of Non-Viral Transfection System, By Area of Application, By End-user and By Region
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The landscape of gene, cell, and RNA therapies witnessed remarkable growth in 2023, with over 100 approved treatments worldwide and an additional 3,700 in clinical and preclinical development stages. This surge in gene therapy applications, driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine, highlights the pivotal role of non-viral transfection reagents.
These reagents, characterized by their high safety profiles and versatility, are crucial in facilitating gene therapy methods, particularly in the context of advancing CRISPR-Cas9 technologies and the rising adoption of mRNA-based therapeutics. As the market continues to expand, non-viral transfection reagents emerge as indispensable tools, enabling the safe and efficient delivery of genetic material into target cells, thus driving innovation and progress in the field of gene therapy and personalized medicine.
Challenges:
While non-viral transfection reagents offer promising alternatives to viral vectors in gene therapy and related fields, they face several challenges. The development process can be costly and labor-intensive, hindering smaller firms and research teams.
Moreover, these reagents often have limited capacity for genetic payloads, struggle with in vivo delivery, and exhibit lower transfection efficiency compared to viral vectors. Additionally, concerns regarding immune response, toxicity, scalability, and standardization pose significant hurdles. Addressing these challenges is essential to fully unlock the potential of non-viral transfection methods in biomedical research and clinical applications.
Regional Trends:
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid expansion in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, fueled by significant investments in research and development. This growth, particularly prominent in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, is driving an increased demand for non-viral transfection reagents. Investments in gene therapy and gene editing technologies, coupled with the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, are propelling the adoption of these reagents for precise delivery of genetic material to target cells.
The region's dominance in the market is also driven by the significant number of genetic disorders affecting newborn babies. In China alone, approximately 200,000 newborn babies each year are affected by genetic disorders, representing 22% of monogenic mutations globally. This high incidence of genetic disorders has led to a growing demand for gene therapy, which in turn drives the demand for non-viral transfection reagents.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2024, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science division of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has finalized a deal to acquire Mirus Bio for $600 million. Mirus Bio, a subsidiary of Gamma Biosciences specializes in the research and distribution of transfection reagents, including TransIT-VirusGEN. These reagents are instrumental in the manufacturing process of gene therapies based on viral vectors. This acquisition underscores MilliporeSigma's commitment to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, particularly in the critical field of gene therapy production.
- In August 2023, Altogen Biosystems announced and launched a new targeted reagent that can deliver biomolecules to the lungs, treating pulmonary diseases. According to the announcement, the drug has safely and effectively transported small molecules, DNA, RNA, and proteins to the lungs.
Segmentation of Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market-
By Type of Non-Viral Transfection System
- Non-Viral Transfection Reagents
- Electroporation-based Transfection Systems
- Other Non-Viral Transfection Systems
By Area of Application
- Clinical Applications
- Research Applications
By End-User
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Other End-Users
By Region-
North America-
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe-
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
