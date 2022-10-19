Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.01 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 18.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Convenience food consumption is rising along with government investments in food processing machinery and technology. These elements have an effect on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market's expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market" By Techniques (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics), By Food Form (Solid Form, Liquid Form), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market size was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Overview

Non-thermal pasteurization, often known as cold pasteurization, is an alternative form of food preparation. In this process, raw food ingredients are converted into consumable goods using highly efficient and sustainable processes. By not heating the food to high temperatures, non-thermal pasteurization varies from the popular thermal pasteurization methods. Food's shelf life can be increased while being affordable by retaining essential nutrients, flavor, appearance, and other attributes.

Non-thermal pasteurization is another area of the food processing business that transforms raw foods into consumable food products. This procedure helps to extend food's shelf life at the lowest feasible cost while maintaining the majority of the food's essential nutrients as well as its look, flavor, and other qualities.

The rising use of convenience foods like frozen goods, ready-to-eat foods, and processed foods has raised the demand for non-thermal pasteurization. The shelf life of food can be increased using this method. Additionally, the market for non-thermal pasteurization is expanding due to increased consumer spending and demand for luxury goods.

The sector is also growing as a result of changes in people's lives and consumer demand for preserved fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood. Additionally, people are more inclined to select upscale prepared foods. As people desire food without preservatives, the demand for non-thermal pasteurization is increasing.

However, because of the increasing usage of high-pressure processing (HPP) toll processors, it is projected that the market for non-thermal pasteurization would experience significant global growth. However, it is anticipated that the traditional technology used by major companies and the high capital investment required will impede the growth.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

On February 2018, Mhenviron Group ( Canada ), Minh Hýng Group ( Vietnam ), And Avure Technologies signed an MoU to build a high-pressure processing technology food processing plant in Vietnam .

Mergers and Acquisitions

On October 2020, Emerson acquired Open Systems International, Inc. for $1.6 billion in an all cash transaction. Emerson's current $1 billion independent software and engineering delivery services portfolio will be bolstered by this acquisition.

Product Launches And Product Expansions

On January 2018, Bosch launched an innovative ultrasonic cutting technology for easier enrobing and packaging of food products. This new technology exposes the products to minimal stress and pressure, securing their quality.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity), Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, Bosch, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market On the basis of Techniques, Application, Food Form, and Geography.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Techniques

High Pressure Processing (HPP)



Pulse Electric Field (PEF)



Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH



Ultrasonic



Irradiation



Others

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Application

Food



Beverages



Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Food Form

Solid Form



Liquid Form

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

