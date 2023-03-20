Non-PVC IV Bags Market to Reach $1.68 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for non-PVC IV bags due to the environment-friendly nature of non-PVC IV bags drives the growth of the global non-PVC IV bags market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-PVC IV Bags Market by Product Type (Single Chamber and Multi Chamber), Material Type (Polypropylene IV Bag, Polyethylene IV Bag, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global non-PVC IV bags industry generated $880.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.68 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13742

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global non-PVC IV bags market is experiencing growth due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the environmental benefits of using non-PVC IV bags. However, the high cost of these bags is hindering growth. Despite this, there is potential for growth in developing economies, creating opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The non-PVC IV bags industry experienced a negative impact during the pandemic due to reduced hospital visits and disruptions in production, development, and supply.

However, the market has shown signs of recovery post-pandemic.

The single chamber segment to rule the roost-

By product type, the single chamber segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global non-PVC IV bags market revenue. Increase in the use of single chamber bags for administration of fluids drives the growth of the segment. The multi-chamber segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the adoption of multi-chamber IV bags as these bags are convenient to use, safe for delivery of parenteral nutrition (PN) to patients, and administer the right dose on time.

The polypropylene IV bag segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By material type, the polypropylene IV bag segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global non-PVC IV bags market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in the usage of polypropylene IV bags due to their ecofriendly nature and several other advantages.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/non-pvc-iv-bags-market

The hospitals segment dominated in 2021-

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for more than half of the global non-PVC IV bags market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. This is owing to increase in concerns about the safety and environmental impact of PVC materials. The others segment, simultaneously, would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus on safety, and regulatory compliance which led to increases the adoption of non-PVC IV bags in emergency care centers and home care settings.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global non-PVC IV bags market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the presence of key players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in government initiatives, and increasing awareness about early diagnosis & its treatment in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising investments by the public and private market players in this field and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the region.

Leading Market Players-

Bausch Advanced Technology Group

ICU Medical, Inc.

JW Holdings

KRATON CORPORATION

MEDI PHARMA PLAN CO., LTD.

Sippex IV Bags

Technoflex

Fagron Sterile Services US

B. Braun SE

Fresenius SE And Co. KGaA

The report analyzes these key players in the global non-PVC IV bags market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Urinary Drainage Bags Market by Product (Large Bags, Leg Bags), by Usage (Reusable, Disposable), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market by Type (Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, Continent Ileostomy Bags, Continent Urostomy Bags): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Biohazard Bags Market By Capacity (Less than 15 gallons, 15-30 gallons, More than 30 gallons), By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Plastic, High-Density Polyethylene, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, & Diagnostic Lab, Home & Ambulatory Care, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Medical Fluid Bag Market by Product Type (Blood Bags, Intravenous Bags, Dialysis Bags and Others), Material (PVC Compounds, Polyolefins and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product (Anesthesia Breathing Bags, Urinary Collection Bags, Blood Bags, Bile Collection Bags, Sterile Packaging Bags, Cadaver Bags, Ostomy Bags, Intravenous Fluid Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags and Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Bags) and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research