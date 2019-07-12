Non-Profit Cardiovascular Research And Education Leader Opts For SMART By GEP® Procurement Software

- World-leading non-profit cardiovascular research and education organization American Heart Association chooses GEP's unified procurement software platform for comprehensive sourcing and supplier management

CLARK, New Jersey, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to FTSE 250, Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the American Heart Association has contracted to use SMART by GEP® procurement software.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, American Heart Association is the latest market-leading

enterprise to choose to leverage SMART by GEP. American Heart Association will be using the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform for a full range of sourcing, and supplier management functions.

SMART by GEP's unified source-to-order software platform is a complete procurement platform which unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-order functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, cloud source-to-pay (S2P) software is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people – this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Best Provider and Best Procurement Technology at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in EMEA, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

