Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market to Reach US$ 6,911.1 Mn by the end of 2032 Owing to the Expansion of the Electrical and Electronics Sector-Future Market Insights

U.S. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market is expected to reach about US$ 6,911.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period. China Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-halogenated flame retardants market size is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities by exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.2% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The market size is expected to be valued at around US$ 3,787.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected at around US$ 6,911.1 Mn by the end of 2032.



According to the historic period, the global demand for the non-halogenated flame retardants market grew at a phenomenal CAGR of 6.5% CAGR between 2015 and 2021. Consumption is predicted to surge at a total market value of US$ 6,911.1 Mn in 2032. Non-halogenated flame retardants are compounds mixed with manufacturing materials to suppress flames. In addition to that, plastic components of vehicles ought to have strong frame retardant characteristics in order to lessen fire hazards that are majorly created by vehicle heat generation.

Growth in the construction industry and surging urbanization are expected to bolster growth in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market. In addition to that, the surging use of plastics in the automotive & transportation, electrical equipment, and consumer electronics industries is expected to drive the non-halogenated flame retardants market.

Key Takeaways

On the global level, the electrical and electronics business is expected to bolster due to the rising demand for end users. On the basis of the electrical and electronics sector, plastics are widely applied to printed circuit boards, electronic housing & components, wire & cable, switches, and connections.

These days, flame retardants are considered to be essential components in their manufacturing, that protect such items from fire caused by resistive heating or joule heating. Electronic garbage and other hazardous products associated with it have extracted more attention during the last decade.

Surging investments in the electronics sector, particularly in India and East Asian regions are anticipated to augment growth in the non-halogenated flame retardants market. The electronics industry is immensely gaining traction all over the world since several companies in the field of flame retardants are targeting this sector owing to significant opportunities.

In the past few years, utilization of plastic components in the automotive industry has surged attributing to the use of plastic components in the automobile industry increased due to the material's various features such as high durability, corrosion resistance, toughness, design flexibility, and resilience.

Widespread awareness about reducing carbon dioxide emissions is expected to surge fuel economy. It has been anticipated that an average car employing plastic composites accounts for around 10% to 15% of the car's overall weight. Since plastics are considered lighter than their metal equivalents, they tend to increase fuel efficiency impeccably.

As per FMI projections, a 10% decrease in vehicle weight saves 5-7% on gasoline. Therefore, there is a possibility to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20 kg for every kilogram of vehicle weight reduction.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the non-halogenated flame retardants market are concentrating on the widespread expansion of their production capacities owing to significantly rising demand for the product in medical applications and tire production. In addition to that, to improve their global presence, dominant market players are investing in acquisitions and collaboration activities to expand their market presence and consumer base, as well as strengthen their distribution networks.

More Insights into the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market

The U.S. is anticipated to remain the dominant country over the projection period as it accounts for around US$ 6,911.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period and exhibits growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period.

California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, San Francisco (California), Vermont, Washington, and Washington, D.C. are just a few of the states in the U.S. that have put strict regulations in place to control the use of flame retardants in consumer products.

China is the second largest consumer and producer of synthetic rubber. The China non-halogenated flame retardants market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032. Growth in the Chinese market is driven by rapid advances in the Chinese healthcare industry over the projection period.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Outlook By Category

By Product Type:

Metal Oxide Based

Phosphorous Based

Nitrogen Based

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Application:

PO

Epoxy

UPE

Rubber

PVC

PU

Styrenics

ETP

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

