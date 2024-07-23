Non-GMO Foods Market to reach USD 10353.9 Bn at a CAGR of 11.07 percent- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-GMO Foods Market was valued at USD 714.1 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at 11.07 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 10353.9 Bn. The increasing inclination towards purchasing sustainable food on account of rapid urbanization and the growing purchasing power of consumers represents one of the major factors driving the demand for non-GMO food products globally.

Global Non-GMO Foods Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights:

Market Volume in 2023 714.1 Bn Market Volume in 2030 10353.9 Bn CAGR 11.07 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts and Figures 193 Segment Covered By Type and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Volume, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Non-GMO Foods Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Non-GMO Foods Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Non-GMO Foods Market Segmentation

By Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat & Poultry Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

The Cereal & Grains Segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Demand for cereals and grains has increased significantly where people are becoming more sensitive of their health and the possible advantages of consuming non-GMO products. A significant amount of the non-GMO food market in the United States is made up of non-GMO cereals with about 1,600 cereal and breakfast food products receiving non-GMO Project verification. With this certification, consumers can be sure that these items either contain no or very little GMOs. Leading non-GMO cereal companies, such as Kashi and Cascadian Farms, provide a variety of breakfast cereals free of GMOs to meet the needs of consumers who are health-conscious. Companies are also innovating to fulfill this desire. For example, Blue Diamond Growers introduced new dairy- and gluten-free baking mixes and dessert cups made with almond flour.

The Hypermarket/Supermarket to is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

The vast reach of hypermarkets and supermarkets, along with the convenience they provide to customers, guarantee improved brand visibility and a large selection of products. It is expected that the trend of purchasing from supermarkets and hypermarkets would continue due to the availability of these stores and the growing demand for food options that are health-conscious. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer cutting-edge shopping experiences in addition to a huge collection. For instance, "conversational commerce," in which consumers purchase using voice and chat, has been made possible by Walmart's acquisition of Botmock's technological assets. In addition, by guaranteeing transparency and food safety, technology innovations like blockchain for food traceability enhance consumer trust.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing the most rates of urbanization in the world, with a yearly rise in urban population of about 3%. The need for safer and healthier food options, especially non-GMO products, is increasing due to growing cities. In addition, the demand for non-GMO products has increased due to the growth in food allergies, with rates rising by 50%. Approximately 73% of Chinese consumers favor non-GMO food, indicating a significant shift in the country's dietary patterns. The food retail industry is heavily dependent on advances in technology and improvements in infrastructure. Retailers also heavily utilize e-commerce platforms, and online food and grocery sales have grown by 15% yearly in the region thanks to high growth in internet and mobile penetration. Government initiatives supporting food safety and sustainable agriculture have helped the market for non-GMO foods flourish.

Competitive landscape

The Non-GMO foods market is highly competitive with the key players including The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Cargill Inc., Nestle S.A., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Organic Valley, WhiteWave Foods Company, United Natural Foods, Inc. among others.

