Non-Fungible Tokens Market worth $13.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Non-Fungible Tokens Market by Offering (Business Strategy Formulation, NFT Creation, and Management, NFT Platform – Marketplace), End-user (Media and Entertainment, Gaming), Region (Americas, Europe, MEA, APAC) - Global forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Non-Fungible Tokens market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 13.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.0% from 2022 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Fungible Tokens Market"

82 – Tables

22 – Figures

111 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=254783418

The increasing influence of celebrities to fuel the momentum of NFT adoption, revolutionizing the gaming industry, slow but continuing rise in demand for digital artworks are expected to boost the growth of the NFT market across the globe during the forecast period. Moreover, with increasing use cases of NFT in supply chain management, retail, and fashion, efforts of industry giants toward making metaverse a reality, personalization of NFT would provide lucrative opportunities for NFT market vendors.

NFT Platform – Marketplace to have a higher market share and expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

NFT marketplaces are the digital platform that is chosen by creators to sell their digital assets. The platform choosing criteria can depend on numerous factors, such type of blockchain used (Ethereum), supported standards and formats, accessibility, and a price to mint an NFT. In the current times, the majority of NFT marketplaces are curated in the crypto space. Non-curated platforms have emerged as a viable alternative to curated ones since they provide free access to all. One non-curated platform is OpenSea, which allows users to mint and trade NFTs, view data on them, and check statistics. Created in 2017, OpenSea keeps all crypto art collections, as well as an enormous number of items from many popular blockchain games. To expand their growth, various organizations are stepping into the NFT space. For example, Coinbase Global Inc, a US crypto exchange platform, launched its NFT marketplace very recently. Developments like this have contributed to the growth of the NFT market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=254783418

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and others (Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia). In these NFTs booming times, Google Trends Data shows that Asia Pacific countries have done most searches about NFTs, their trends, developments, and investments. China, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the top three countries showing the highest number of inquiries related to NFTs. Asia Pacific countries are emerging toward constant developments and marketplace launches in the given market to give creators and buyers equal opportunities in the ecosystem. For example, Blockchain technology firm Xfinite Ventures and influencer marketing agency MAD Influence have entered a strategic partnership to help influencers and fans enter the Web 3.0 economy, including NFTs and the metaverse. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has launched its NFT for the '1997 Premium Series' to give its people and NFT enthusiasts to own a piece of history, all from Hong Kong's historic year of 1997.

Major vendors in the global Non-Fungible Tokens Market include Cloudflare (US), Gemini Trust (US), OpenSea (US), Semidot Infotech (US), Dapper Labs (Canada), The Sandbox (China), Axie Infinity (Vietnam), Rarible (US), Art Blocks (US), Foundation (US), Superrare (US), Mintbase (Portugal), Larva Labs (US), Appdupe (India), CryptoKitties (Canada), Sorare (France), Yellow Heart (US), Onchain Labs (China), Solanart (France), Gala Games (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Blockchain Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Platforms and Services), Provider (Application, Middleware, and Infrastructure), Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Crypto Asset Management Market by Solution (Custodian and Wallets), Application Type (Web-based and Mobile-based), End User (Individuals and Enterprises (Institutions (BFSI, Hedge Funds), Retail and eCommerce)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/non-fungible-tokens-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/non-fungible-tokens.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets