Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market worth $1.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market by Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons,others), Application (Monitoring, HVAC, Detection and Analysis), Vertical (Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global NDIR market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90187624

The key factors contributing to the growth of the NDIR market include increasing demand for NDIR CO2 sensors in the food processing & storage industry and a growing focus on worker safety across industries are among the factors driving the growth of the NDIR market.

Others are likely to register high CAGR

In 2021, the others segment which include agriculture, greenhouse, and mining held the largest share of the NDIR market. The growing need to ensure the safety of workers, environment, and business infrastructure has led to the increased use of NDIR sensors in the other sectors. Safety-related mandates in regions such as North America and Europe are also acting as drivers for the adoption of NDIR in the other sector.

The others sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for NDIR solutions in this sector is primarily driven by the urgent need to detect toxic gases during mining activities. This factor is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period as well.

APAC exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2021, APAC held the largest share of the NDIR market. The market in the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the NDIR market in APAC can be attributed to the growing population in countries of APAC. The region houses some of the world's highly populated countries, including Chain and India. These countries are witnessing growth in smart city projects and sales of NDIR sensors and modules. This, in turn, drives the growth of the NDIR market in APAC.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/routing-market-207011132.htmlhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"

154 – Tables

59 – Figures

257 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=90187624

Monitoring to hold the highest market share by the end of 2027.

The monitoring applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for highly accurate, small size, simple design, reliable, and pocket-friendly NDIR sensors and modules in different industries to monitor indoor and outdoor air quality.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) is projected to dominate the NDIR market

The Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) market is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027. VOC sensors are used to monitor indoor air quality and urban air quality. They directly measure ambient concentrations of a broad range of 'reducing gases' associated with bad air quality, such as alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, organic acids, amines, organic chloramines, and aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons. VOCs are commonly present in manufacturing dyes, plastics, detergents, solvents, paints, synthetic rubber, and pharmaceuticals. Figaro Engineering (Japan), Alphasense Ltd. (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), and Senseair AB (Sweden) are major players offering VOC sensors.

The key players in this market are Amphenol (US), Honeywell (US), Senseair AB(Sweden), S+S Regeltechnik (Germany), Dynament (UK), Nano Environmental Technology (N.E.T.) (Italy), MIPEX TECHNOLOGY (Russia), Emerson Electric (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics (China), Cubic Sensor and Instrument (China),. The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

Related Reports:

Gas Sensors Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, Output Type, Product Type, Application, and Geography (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/non-dispersive-infrared-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/weather-forecasting-services-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/non-dispersive-infrared.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-antenna.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets