Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Drug Market In Japan is Expected to Showcase Impressive Growth by 2032 | DelveInsight

The total market size of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is anticipated to upsurge during the forecast period due to the expected entry of emerging therapies that include MGL-3196 (Resmetirom), Lanifibranor/ IVA337, Efruxifermin, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for NASH reached USD 200 million in 2022 in Japan and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of NASH in Japan was reported as 2.5 million in 2022.

was reported as in 2022. Leading non-alcoholic steatohepatitis companies such as Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, HighTide Biopharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., Poxel SA, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., NorthSea Therapeutics BV, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Terns, Inc., Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited , and others are developing novel NASH drugs that can be available in the NASH market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel NASH drugs that can be available in the NASH market in the coming years. The promising non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapies in the pipeline include Efinopegdutide (MK-6024), Tirzepatide, Resmetirom (MGL-3196), Aramchol Meglumine, GR-MD-02 (belapectin), Saroglitazar Magnesium, HU6, LPCN 1144, Vonafexor (EYP001), HTD1801, Denifanstat (TVB-2640), PXL065, Aldafermin (NGM282), BOS-580, Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304), Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Semaglutide, Pemafibrate (K-877-ER)/ Tofogliflozin (CSG-452), Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat, Lanifibranor (IVA337), MSDC-0602K, NNC0194 0499 (FGF-21), BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin), Efruxifermin (AKR-001), Leronlimab (PRO 140), Icosabutate, Rencofilstat, VK2809, TERN-501 ± TERN-101, HPG1860, CS0159 (linafexor), HM15211 (efocipegtrutide) , and others.

Among the forecasted emerging therapies, MGL-3196 (Resmetirom) is expected to capture the highest market in Japan by 2032.

is expected to capture the highest market in by 2032. Innovative therapeutic classes like FXR agonists, THR-ß agonists, FGF modulators, PPAR modulators, GLP-1 receptor agonists, FASN inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, FFAR4 agonists, and others are reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. Expected regulatory approvals indicate substantial NASH market expansion, fueled by the potential of these advanced treatments to address diverse medical conditions, paving the way for significant post-approval market growth.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive liver disease that has gained prominence due to its increasing prevalence worldwide. Unlike simple fatty liver, NASH is characterized by inflammation and liver cell damage, resembling alcoholic liver disease but occurring in individuals who do not consume excessive alcohol. The primary cause of NASH is the accumulation of fat in the liver, a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). While the exact cause is not fully understood, risk factors include obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and metabolic syndrome.

In its early stages, NASH may be asymptomatic, making it challenging to diagnose. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience fatigue, weakness, and abdominal discomfort. Diagnosing NASH involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and various tests. Blood tests can reveal elevated liver enzymes and other markers of liver dysfunction. Imaging studies, such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), help assess the degree of liver fat and detect inflammation. A liver biopsy may be the most accurate method for confirming NASH, providing detailed information about the extent of liver damage and inflammation.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The NASH epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current NASH patient pool and forecasted trends for Japan. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The NASH market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in Japan segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NASH

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NASH

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NASH

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market

The current approach to treating NASH centers around making lifestyle adjustments and addressing the underlying risk factors associated with the condition. These measures primarily involve promoting weight loss through a combination of dietary changes and physical activity, given that obesity and insulin resistance play significant roles in the development of NASH. Additionally, it is essential to manage concurrent conditions like diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension. Despite the absence of a specific approved medication for NASH, several promising drugs are in the midst of clinical trials, aiming to target various aspects of the disease, such as metabolic pathways, inflammation, and fibrosis. While these potential therapies hold promise for the future treatment of NASH, the current standard revolves around lifestyle interventions and the management of risk factors. Advancements in understanding the disease have led to personalized therapies tailored to the specific type of NASH. Alongside medication, lifestyle modifications are strongly recommended, and in certain cases, bronchial thermoplasty might be advised.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Efinopegdutide (MK-6024): Merck & Co./ Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company/ Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Resmetirom (MGL-3196): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aramchol Meglumine: Galmed Research and Development, Ltd.

GR-MD-02 (belapectin): Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

LPCN 1144: Lipocine Inc.

Vonafexor (EYP001): Enyo Pharma

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

Denifanstat (TVB-2640): Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

PXL065: Poxel SA

Aldafermin (NGM282): NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

BOS-580: Boston Pharmaceuticals

Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304): Pfizer

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Pemafibrate (K-877-ER)/ Tofogliflozin (CSG-452): Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat: Gilead Sciences/Novo Nordisk A/S

Lanifibranor (IVA337): Inventiva Pharma

MSDC-0602K: Cirius Therapeutics, Inc.

NNC0194 0499 (FGF-21): Novo Nordisk A/S

BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin): 89bio, Inc.

Efruxifermin (AKR-001): Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

Leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn, Inc.

Icosabutate: NorthSea Therapeutics BV

Rencofilstat: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VK2809: Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

TERN-501 ± TERN-101: Terns, Inc.

HPG1860: Hepagene ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. CS0159 (linafexor): Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HM15211 (efocipegtrutide): Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are expected to change in the coming years. Ongoing research activities and multiple clinical trials for NASH indicate a growing effort to develop drugs, which is expected to strengthen the NASH market in Japan. Moreover, the substantial patient pool and lucrative opportunities for NASH market growth present attractive prospects for key players in Japan in these areas.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of NASH, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the NASH market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the NASH market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market. The likelihood of patients receiving reimbursement for each therapy in their prescription may be reduced due to the requirement of combination therapies, potentially severely limiting NASH market growth in Japan if payers do not adequately reimburse these treatments.

Moreover, NASH treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the NASH market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the NASH market growth.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage Japan Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Size in 2022 USD 200 Million Key Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, HighTide Biopharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., Poxel SA, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., NorthSea Therapeutics BV, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Terns, Inc., Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and others Key Pipeline Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies Efinopegdutide (MK-6024), Tirzepatide, Resmetirom (MGL-3196), Aramchol Meglumine, GR-MD-02 (belapectin), Saroglitazar Magnesium, HU6, LPCN 1144, Vonafexor (EYP001), HTD1801, Denifanstat (TVB-2640), PXL065, Aldafermin (NGM282), BOS-580, Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304), Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Semaglutide, Pemafibrate (K-877-ER)/ Tofogliflozin (CSG-452), Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat, Lanifibranor (IVA337), MSDC-0602K, NNC0194 0499 (FGF-21), BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin), Efruxifermin (AKR-001), Leronlimab (PRO 140), Icosabutate, Rencofilstat, VK2809, TERN-501 ± TERN-101, HPG1860, CS0159 (linafexor), HM15211 (efocipegtrutide), and others

Scope of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Key Insights 2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Report Introduction 3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview at a Glance 4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Executive Summary 5 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment and Management 8. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Guidelines 9. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis 12. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Marketed Drugs 13. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

