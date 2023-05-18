Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Booming: Projected Market Value of US$ 8177.9 billion and CAGR of 31.3%

According to Prophecy Market Insights "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market accounted for US$ 556.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 8177.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.3%"

COVINA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Overview of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market?

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the type of liver disease where fats build up in liver of alcoholic or non-alcoholic people and causes inflammation and damage to cells in liver leading to cirrhosis and failure of liver. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarker are used as diagnostic tool to measure severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis for liver damage assessment.

Growing prevalence of liver diseases and demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for detection of NASH has contributed in target market growth. New launch of diagnostic tools, presence of major key players, increasing availability of market is anticipated to increase the demand for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market growth over the forecast period.

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market?

Growing prevalence of NASH and NAFLD and growing diagnostic rate has become a key factor in market growth. Growing awareness among patients about their health has given rise in market growth. Presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and growing research & development activities with technological innovation is likely to propel Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market growth in coming years.

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market?

GENFIT

Gilead

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

GE Healthcare

EUSA Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Allergan Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023– 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2023 – 2032 Accounted in 2019 US$ 556.6 billion Estimated to be in 2029 US$ 8177.9 billion CAGR 31.3 % Market Segmentation By Type - Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, and Others By End-user – Pharma & CRO Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic Research Institutes Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4413

What are the Covid-19 Impact on Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both challenges and opportunities for the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market. Delays in research and development have impacted the timeline for new biomarkers. Limited access to diagnostic testing and altered healthcare delivery have affected the diagnosis and monitoring of NASH patients. However, increased awareness of comorbidities and liver complications has highlighted the importance of early detection and management, potentially driving innovation and research funding in NASH biomarkers. Ongoing research and adaptation are crucial to navigate the pandemic's impact and leverage opportunities in the NASH Biomarkers Market.

Major Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of NASH: The global prevalence of NASH is on the rise, driven by the growing incidence of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. This increasing prevalence creates a significant demand for effective biomarkers that can aid in early detection, accurate diagnosis, and monitoring of NASH, thereby driving the growth of the NASH Biomarkers Market.

Advancements in biomarker research and technology: Ongoing advancements in biomarker research and technology have significantly contributed to the growth of the NASH Biomarkers Market. The discovery of novel biomarkers and the development of advanced technologies for biomarker detection and analysis have improved the accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of NASH diagnosis and monitoring, fueling the demand for biomarkers in the market.

Market Overview:

Ø The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market involves diagnostic biomarkers used for the detection, monitoring, and management of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis.

Ø The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of NASH, which is often associated with obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

Ø The rising awareness about the disease and its potential complications, such as liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, has led to a growing demand for reliable and accurate biomarkers for NASH diagnosis and prognosis.

Ø Biomarkers utilized in the NASH Biomarkers Market include biochemical markers, genetic markers, imaging biomarkers, and molecular biomarkers.

Ø These biomarkers play a crucial role in identifying patients at risk of NASH progression, assisting in treatment decision-making, and providing insights into disease progression and response to therapies.

Ø Active research and development efforts are focused on discovering novel biomarkers and improving existing ones in the NASH Biomarkers Market.

Ø Various stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions, are actively involved in the development and commercialization of NASH biomarkers.

Market Challenges:

Lack of validated biomarkers

Heterogeneity of NASH

Limited understanding of disease mechanisms

Regulatory and reimbursement hurdles

High research and development costs

Competitive landscape

Integration with clinical practice

Market Trend:

Increasing research and development

Integration of multiomics approaches

Personalized medicine approach

Advancements in imaging biomarkers

Collaboration and partnerships among industry players

Growing emphasis on non-invasive biomarkers

Application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in biomarker discovery and analysis

Focus on predictive and prognostic biomarkers

Rising demand for point-of-care biomarker testing

Regulatory developments and guidelines for NASH biomarkers.

What are the Key Benefits of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market?

1. Early detection and diagnosis: Biomarkers play a crucial role in the early detection and diagnosis of NASH. By identifying specific molecular indicators or patterns, biomarkers can help identify individuals at risk of developing NASH or detect the disease at an early stage when interventions are most effective. Early detection enables timely treatment initiation and improves patient outcomes.

2. Accurate disease monitoring: Biomarkers provide a means to monitor the progression and severity of NASH. They can indicate changes in disease activity, liver fibrosis, inflammation, and other relevant factors. Regular monitoring of biomarker levels can help clinicians assess treatment response, adjust therapy as needed, and make informed decisions about patient management.

3. Personalized treatment approaches: Biomarkers in the NASH Biomarkers Market have the potential to guide personalized treatment approaches. By analyzing individual patient characteristics and biomarker profiles, healthcare professionals can tailor treatment strategies to address specific patient needs. This personalized medicine approach aims to optimize treatment outcomes and improve patient care.

4. Drug development and clinical trials: The availability of reliable and validated biomarkers in the NASH Biomarkers Market facilitates drug development and clinical trials. Biomarkers serve as surrogate endpoints, allowing researchers to assess the efficacy and safety of potential NASH therapies in a more efficient and timely manner. Biomarkers can also aid in patient stratification for clinical trials, ensuring that the right patients are enrolled, thus enhancing the chances of successful trial outcomes.

5. Improved research and understanding: The NASH Biomarkers Market fosters research and a better understanding of the disease. Biomarkers enable researchers to investigate the underlying mechanisms, identify potential therapeutic targets, and gain insights into disease progression.

Key Questions Answered in Report:

1. What are the current available biomarkers for the diagnosis and monitoring of NASH?

2. What is the accuracy and reliability of these biomarkers in detecting NASH and assessing disease severity?

3. Are there specific biomarkers that can differentiate NASH from other liver diseases and provide a more accurate diagnosis?

4. What is the role of biomarkers in predicting disease progression and identifying patients at high risk of developing advanced stages of NASH?

5. Are there biomarkers that can predict treatment response and guide personalized treatment approaches in NASH management?

6. What advancements are being made in the discovery and development of novel biomarkers for NASH?

