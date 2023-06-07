nomu.group and jalebi.io are developing an AI dedicated to streamline restaurant operations in Middle East & Africa

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nomu.group the food supply chain management startup born from the merger between Saudi's Jumlaty & Egypt's Appetito, and jalebi.io, a Techstars-backed restaurant technology startup, have announced a strategic technology partnership that promises to advance the restaurant industry across key markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

nomu.group and jalebi.io announce partnership to develop an AI-based supply chain and inventory automation to optimize restaurant operations in MENA

Combining nomu.group's expertise in procurement forecasting & fulfillment with jalebi.io's state-of-the-art inventory optimization and restaurant operations technology, the partnership will introduce a new AI-based predictive fulfillment system, streamlining processes and reducing waste for restaurants across the region.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they strive to provide innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the food and beverage industry in MENA. With a focus on reliability, sustainability and profitability, both companies are committed to delivering real and visible results for restaurant owners and operators of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to join forces with jalebi.io and introduce a game-changing solution to the region," said Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, Chief Growth & Expansion Officer of nomu.group. "Our partnership is built on a shared vision to create value for uplifting restaurant prosperity with a streamlined and integrated restocking process that is entirely technology-driven, saving them valuable time and money while improving their ESG contribution towards reducing environmental impact."

Through the partnership, restaurants will benefit from an end-to-end solution that streamlines demand planning, optimizes inventory, and maximizes profits. The solution will automate (re)ordering, stock management, and supplier relationships, enabling restaurant owners to focus on their core business operations, gaining up to a 20% increase in margins.

"Partnering with nomu.group simply makes sense. By combining our resources, we bring much-needed global expertise in inventory optimization to the bustling restaurant industry in MENA," said Zohare Haider, CEO of jalebi.io. "Our technology is co-created with the guidance of leading professionals from Del Monte to Subway, with a single purpose of helping restaurants reduce costs by improving inventory efficiency and minimizing food waste and theft. Ultimately, leading to a sustainable and profitable industry."

While the technology is yet to be introduced commercially, initial results have shown tremendous success with pilot customers. Over the coming days, both companies will invest sizable resources towards building a world-class offering that brings the most cutting-edge innovation in restaurant and food technology to everyday businesses.

About nomu.group:

nomu.group is a food & beverage supply chain tech startup, active in KSA, Egypt, Tunisia & Morocco. Focusing on F&B business (under Jumlaty brand), and on Families (Appetito), nomu.group leverages on advanced technologies & a smart grid of warehouses to solve the bullwhip effect, securing lower prices & better availability.

About jalebi.io:

A Techstars-backed seed-stage startup, providing restaurant inventory management software that automates and optimizes food stock consumption, waste tracking, and order management. The platform uses advanced data analytics and AI to reduce food cost and waste, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and profitable industry.

