Nominations Open for 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA

Program recognizes innovative approaches to leveraging technology and new operating models for business success

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are now open for the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of the sourcing industry through the application of new approaches and technology.

Nominations will be accepted from enterprise buyers of IT and business services, as well as technology and service providers, from now until Monday, September 16, 2019.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, produced by ISG Events, recognizes the innovative ways people are driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models. Outstanding achievement is recognized in the following categories:

Collaboration : Recognizing a mutually beneficial and trusting relationship between a client and a provider or group of providers;

: Recognizing a mutually beneficial and trusting relationship between a client and a provider or group of providers; Transformation : Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function;

: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function; Leadership : Recognizing an executive who has demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership;

: Recognizing an executive who has demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership; Imagination : Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve customers;

: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve customers; Excellence : Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology/service provider;

: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology/service provider; Impact : Recognizing the impact of a particular technology or service on a community of people, be they members of the public, customers or any defined group;

: Recognizing the impact of a particular technology or service on a community of people, be they members of the public, customers or any defined group; Woman in Technology : Recognizing the launch or management of a successful project that involved contributions by a woman or women, created opportunities for women in technology, raised the awareness of women in technology or provided mentoring of a successful woman or women in technology;

: Recognizing the launch or management of a successful project that involved contributions by a woman or women, created opportunities for women in technology, raised the awareness of women in technology or provided mentoring of a successful woman or women in technology; ISG Special Award: Recognizing a nominated individual or organization that has had an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

The winner in each category (with the exception of the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent judges. Each award category will include a winner and two runners-up. The winners will be announced at the ISG Paragon Awards™ Gala Dinner on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Two Temple Place in London.

"We are delighted to host the fifth annual ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, the industry's premier program for recognizing the most successful partnerships and people transforming business today," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "We encourage our industry colleagues to nominate enterprises, providers, people and projects that deserve to be celebrated for their excellence in the technology and business services arena."

Nomination Guidelines and Selection Criteria

Nominations will be accepted until close of business Monday, September 16, 2019 ;

; Initial reviews of submissions and selection of finalists will be carried out by an ISG panel;

The finalists in each category will be notified in writing by Monday, September 30, 2019 , and will be announced on the ISG website, www.isg-one.com.

Full details of the award categories and nomination guidelines can be found here.

