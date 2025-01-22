Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Nomination Committee proposes Mats Rahmström as a new board member in AB SKF.

Mats Rahmström was the President and CEO, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Atlas Copco Group up until April 2024 and has held several senior positions within Atlas Copco. He has a broad international industrial background and is the Chair of the Board of Directors in Piab Group AB and a board member in Investor AB, ABB Ltd, Wärtsilä Oyj, R12 Distribution AB and Qvantum AB.

The Nomination Committee, furthermore, in addition to the proposed new election of Mats Rahmström, proposes re-election of the board members Hans Stråberg, Hock Goh, Geert Follens, Håkan Buskhe, Susanna Schneeberger, Rickard Gustafson, Beth Ferreira, Therese Friberg, Richard Nilsson and Niko Pakalén.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025 consists of Marcus Wallenberg, FAM, Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital, Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring, and Anders Jonsson, Skandia, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors Hans Stråberg.

